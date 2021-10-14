





John Thys / AFP via Getty Images If you are concerned about the effect of climate change on Arctic wildlife now you have a way of getting involved from your home by enrolling in what the World Wildlife Fund has described as a “sea detective”. The WWF and the British Antarctic Survey hope to track the number of Atlantic and Laptev nuts over five years to find out how much climate change could affect the population, and they hope for public help. Those who participate in Projects Walrus From Space will be charged with a simple objective: to observe mollusks from space. The satellites will routinely capture images across Russia, Greenland, Norway and Canada over five years, and those images will be made available to sea detectives, who can use their computer to search for high-resolution images. for apples. The public’s detective work will help researchers as well as indigenous Artistic and other indigenous communities working toward the same goal, the WWF said. All it takes to be a sea detective is to watch an online lesson and then take a test that assesses your “sea identification” ability. And 10-year-olds can sign up to help (under adult supervision), the WWF said. The organization hopes half a million people will join the Walrus From Space effort. “Walrus are an iconic species of great cultural importance to the people of the Arctic, but climate change is melting their icy home,” Rod Downie, WWF’s top polar adviser, said in a statement emailed to NPR. “It’s easy to feel helpless in the face of climate and natural emergency, but this project enables individuals to take action to understand a species threatened by the climate crisis and help protect their future.” Climate change has put the marine population at risk. The Arctic, where these apples live, is heating up almost three times faster than the rest of the planet, according to British Antarctic SurveyWith (By 2014, it was only warming up twice as fast.) One factor to blame is the melting of snow that disturbs an essential cycle: usually, sunlight is reflected from the snow, sending that heat back into space and keeping the earth cool, but when snow and ice melt, discovered the earth beneath it, that reflection does not occur and the earth begins to absorb heat from the sun, NPR previously reported. Every decade, about 13% of summer sea ice melts, according to the WWF. With the melting of the ice, sea life has become increasingly difficult. Instead of being able to rest on the sea ice (where they also usually give birth to their young), they should do so on land, which means a longer journey for food and limited travel in general. , says WWF. Their food itself is also affected because climate change has made it harder for the marine life they eat, like sea snails, to survive.

