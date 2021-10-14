International
Beyond the lava: Where are the volcanoes erupting and how long can they last? – National
The hot lava coming out of Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to wreak havoc on the Spanish island of La Palma, destroying buildings and forcing mass evacuations.
The La Palma volcanic eruption that began on September 19 is one of more than 50 worldwide that have been marked as continuous since October 12, according to Smithsonian Institution Global Volcanism Program (GVP)with
Read more:
Lava from La Palma volcano forces 800 to evacuate the nearby coastal town
This year, 68 outbreaks have been reported in 29 countries, compared to 73 in 2020 and 74 a year earlier.
Volcanoes have erupted across the globe for thousands of years, many of which have remained steadily active for decades.
Despite the spectacular images and videos of eruptions that have become more common in recent years, volcanologists say there is no reason to suggest that volcanic activity has increased worldwide.
There is no evidence that the number or magnitude or magnitude of volcanic eruptions on Earth is changing at all, said Paul Ashwell, an assistant professor of earth sciences at the University of Toronto Mississauga.
The model seems to be quite stable.
What causes volcanic eruptions?
Volcanoes erupt when magma formed from molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface rises through cracks in the Earth’s crust.
Since semi-molten or molten magma is lighter or more diffuse than its surroundings, this causes it to rise. The explosions are also partly driven by pressure from the dissolved gas contained in the liquid magma.
Read more:
The Caspian Sea eruption is blamed on the underwater “mud volcano”
Volcanic eruptions typically occur in three types of regions: mid-ocean ridges, subduction zones, and hotspots.
The movement of the segments of the tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust made possible by heat from the Earth’s interior is what drives volcanic activity in these regions.
Magma is produced under certain circumstances when tectonic plates are moving away from or toward each other, Ashwell explained.
How long can volcanic eruptions last?
The La Palma volcanic eruption has now entered its fourth week.
Eruptions can last anywhere from less than a minute to hundreds of thousands of years, said Johan Gilchrist, a researcher in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of British Columbia.
Read more:
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, causing lava springs to cover the crater floor
According to GVP Smithsonians, there were 101 confirmed eruptions dating back to 1750 that lasted at least 60 months.
An outbreak marked as “continuous”, however, does not mean continuous daily activity, but rather intermittent events without a break of at least three months.
This is unlike an active volcano, which is either erupting or has the potential to erupt in the future. A dormant volcano has not erupted for a long time, but is expected to erupt again.
The volcano in Russia was previously thought to be extinct missing
In general, every volcano has its own signature behavior, said Melanie Kelman, a volcanologist at Canada Natural Resources.
Depending on the type of volcano, there is great variability in how it can behave and the frequency of its eruption, she said.
The range of behaviors includes some that are continuously active erupting relentlessly for decades, others that are short and then shut down for a long period of time, as well as long-lived, low-level eruptions.
According to Kelman, Canada has at least 28 potentially active volcanoes in British Columbia and the Yukon.
But the country has not seen an eruption in almost 150 years, most recently at Lava Fork in the northwest BC
The most recent significant eruption was on Mount Meager 2,350 years ago. According to Volcanoes Canadawith
Mount Garibaldi is another one to note, said UBC’s Gilchrist, although there is no evidence of seismic activity or gas release.
However, if it were to explode, it would be a very significant crisis because Squamish is under it and Vancouver could probably be affected by the fall of ash. It would be a very disturbing event.
Because of the tectonic plates of the region where the oceanic plate is sinking beneath the North American plate, Gilchrist said he would not be surprised if at some point in the future probably thousands of years from now there will be another explosive or explosive eruption in BC
Can volcanoes be controlled?
What makes responding to explosions challenging is the short warning period, experts say.
Sometimes you can get a week in advance for some of the eruptions we’ve monitored in the last 50 years or so, Gilchrist said.
Other times, it may be almost without warning.
Read more:
What is causing lightning during the outbreak in the Philippines? Experts explain the phenomenon
And once the eruptions start, very little can be done to control the lava flow, experts say.
But the damage can be mitigated by evacuating on time and having emergency plans in place.
Diversion of lava flow away from built-up areas is another option that has been used in the past, but with little success, said Ashwell from U of T Mississauga.
Drone footage captures stunning images of the Icelandic volcano erupting
To better respond to the danger, Gilchrist said it would be helpful to study the history of volcanoes to understand all of the expected eruption styles and the risks associated with them for nearby communities. But even that plan is not bulletproof due to the unpredictable nature of the explosions.
During an explosion, we can use some models as the data comes in and try to predict how the risks will turn out, he said.
But when the eruptions are too big, we are at the mercy of nature, “Gilchrist added.
The best thing we can do is have evacuation plans ready to execute them and hopefully execute them properly and get people out of the way.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8264085/volcanoes-around-the-world-explained/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]