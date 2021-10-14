International
Nursing a ‘very significant advantage’ for the head of health care recruitment in SHS
The Director General of the New Nova Scotia Health Care Professionals Recruitment Office said nursing vacancies are one of his top priorities as he is placed in the role.
Dr Kevin Orrell said that despite working in the sector for decades, recent meetings with healthcare workers about current working conditions have been enlightening.
“I think the surprise was how emotional the workers themselves were when they were trying to do their best in a system that does not help them,” Orrell said, speaking with Prime Minister Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson as part of the roundtable discussion. their last month With
Figures released by the Orrell office show that registered nurses make up half of job vacancies in Nova Scotia, with 1,086 openings.
There are openings for another 309 positions between licensed practicing nurses, Nova Scotia Health nurses and nursing positions at IWK Health Center in Halifax.
Orrell said the number of openings is staggering, and at a critical level.
“I think nursing is a very, very significant advantage. I think the situation with nurses who have entered the system and are so disappointed that they say they should leave earlier in their careers than people who had worked as nurses in it. past, I think this is a sad event, “he said.
Leave work only to take a day off
Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton said a key issue for employees is simply taking a day off. The nurses have been working non-stop for months without any approval for leave because there is no one to replace them.
“I know a young nurse who told me she would leave her job full time and go casually so she could take a vacation because there was no vacation this summer,” she said, noting that others are doing the same Me
Orrell said his office is trying to identify any casual nurses who want to do the opposite and offer them contracts to become full-time employees to fill the gaps. He said they would be at the table.
“It will be part of the officer ‘s interest to invite people to come and stimulate them in one way or another to get a full – time job, live in Nova Scotia, get accommodation and take care of their families, “he told Me
Orrell comments came as the Liberals presented a bill Wednesday calling for monthly reports detailing the number of healthcare vacancies and new beginnings.
Liberals say computers “promised concrete numbers”
“We have vacancies that have been chronic in the system,” said Zach Churchill, who served as health minister in the former Liberal government and is now a health critic for the Official Opposition.
He said the Progressive Conservatives “promised concrete numbers” and would hold regular reports accountable.
When asked why he did not do the same when he headed the Department of Health, he said the Liberals promised to be transparent about the patient’s relationship and created the primary care waiting list as a result.
Houston was quick to reject the Liberal bill.
“I’m more interested in making sure people have access to health care,” he said.
Houston said this government will be transparent and if people want numbers, they can just ask.
