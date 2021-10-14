Trudeau was expecting to add some new faces when announcing the post-election cabinet on October 25th





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil his new post-election cabinet on October 25, multiple government sources tell CBC News. Trudeau is expected to add some new faces, while some veteran ministers may leave the cabinet altogether. The reorganization date will be officially announced on Friday. The government may announce a date for the return of Parliament at the same time. Time determines the swearing-in ceremony of the government between the Governor. General Mary May Simon from her first international voyage and Trudeau departure for a pair of international summits in Italy and Scotland. Trudeau’s commitment to a gender-balanced cabinet, coupled with his need for new cabinet ministers from Nova Scotia and Alberta, is likely to require significant changes to the government bench. The biggest change could happen in the defense ministry. Many liberals suggest that Harjit Sajjan will be incorporated into a new portfolio. Pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to oust Harjit Sajjan and replace him with a female defense minister. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press) Insiders say it is clear the new leadership is needed to deal with the continuing problems of sexual misconduct in the military and suggest it may be time for a woman to take control at the Department of Homeland Security. The names often cited as possible replacements for Sajjani in defense of Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough. Sources say they expect Trudeau to rely on his more experienced people as he builds the new cabinet. Following the 2019 election, only two new MPs Anand and Steven Guilbeault were promoted directly to the cabinet. The novice MPs most often mentioned as a cabinet prospect this time are Pascale St. Onge with Brome-Missisquoi in the eastern cities of Quebec and George Chahal in Calgary-Skyview. Chahal’s beating in a cabinet seat could be in trouble, now that he is being investigated by the Office of the Canadian Election Commissioner on suspicion of harassing his opponent’s election pamphlets. He also faces competition for the Alberta seat at the cabinet table from returning MP Randy Boissonnault at the Edmonton Center. But sources say Trudeau will be looking for experienced people as he again faces the uncertainty of running a minority government. This opens the door for Ontario MPs like Yasir Naqvi, Helena Jaczekand Marie-France Lalonde, all of whom have held provincial cabinet posts. Lena Metlege Diab in Halifax West is another experienced young MP in a provincial cabinet. Helena Jaczek, a former Ontario Department of Health Minister, is seen as a cabinet prospect. (Michael Wilson / CBC) Government insiders also point to Nova Central MP Sean Fraser as a high-performing MP worthy of promotion. And with Navdeep Bains retiring, there is an opening for another minister from the Peel region in Ontario; sources indicate for Brampton MPs Ruby Sahota and Kamal Kheraas possible replacements. It is not yet clear whether there will be a broader reshuffle of cabinet portfolios or any new departments. One idea under consideration is to set up a housing ministry to assist Liberalsdeliver in housing promises on their election platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/justin-trudeau-cabinet-sajjan-1.6210974 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos