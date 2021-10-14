The National Trust election candidate has not been consulted about anti-awakening support UK News

A retired conservative, who was nominated by an anti-Awakening insurgent group as a candidate he was backing for the upcoming National Trust elections, says he was never consulted by the campaigns and is opposed to them.

Michael Goodhart, 67, told the Guardian he was shocked to see his name at the top of a list of six candidates backed by the Restore Trust because he did not back up his intentions ahead of what is supposed to be a tumultuous National Assembly. of Trust.

It simply shows what shallow organizations are those who are giving recommendations of this nature without contacting those involved, he said.

The National Trust warned this week of the damage it faces from what it calls an ideological campaign waged against it by self-proclaimed anti-awakening insurgents whom the charity has accused of seeking to incite disruption.

In contrast to the Trust Restoration rebels, Goodhart said he strongly supports the National Trust on a charity report published last year that shows the links between its 93 historic countries and colonialism and slavery.

Since then, NT has run village-themed colonial exhibitions on several properties and changed the labeling of collections.

Goodhart said Threads Twisted of Polly Freeman, the latest children’s book by his wife, Pippa Goodhart, was about a child struggling to find her identity and freedom as she passed by her work house in Quarry Bank Cotton Mill near Manchester in 1838.

I feel very strongly that we should not hide these stories like this and if that means waking up, then I strongly support this idea.

Goodharts’ candidacy for one of the six vacancies on the NT board’s was further motivated by his strong belief that the charity had sufficient funds and a flow of donations to mitigate or ensure that it did not engage in cuts that had affected volunteers and other work Me

The Trust was prompted to speak earlier this week after members raised concerns about a range of extreme positions taken by individuals involved in Trust Restoration.

The group, which has no ties to The Restore Trust, a Bristol-based nonprofit, has talked about setting up a tens of thousands of pounds fundraiser and is also now using paid social media ads to try to influence the election. .

The belief that one of Britain’s largest landowners fears even for its carbon-neutral policies in the face of the challenge from the Resettlement Trust (RT), which says it is waging a cultural war on a number of fronts.

RT executives include a financier who has supported one major climate-skeptical lobby group and currently heads another.

Members of the charity have also expressed particular concern over the approval of RT’s Stephen Green, the leader of a fundamentalist Christian lobbyist group who accuses the NT leadership of being obsessed with LGBT issues.

Like Goodhart, Green has said he had no connection to the Restore Trust, but instead said he was grateful for the support of the groups.

The so-called culture war issues in which the Restore Trust is involved are expected to come to light at the NTs AGM in Harrogate later this month. The vote has already been taking place onlinewith

The charity’s communications director, Celia Richardson, said on a blog posted this week on its website that the history of beliefs was filled with internal debates.

They often reflect the social issues of the day. In the past, there has been controversy over everything from nuclear weapons to nudist beaches, the disappearance of the badger, wind farms and even our flapjack recipes, she added.

For many decades that simple, unifying goal has gathered crowds and enabled them to overcome the often great differences of ideology.

A Restore Trust spokesman said he had been advised not to contact Goodhart after he signed a deal with NT not to promote himself, so we do not want to put him at risk of disqualification.

Like Mr. Goodhart, we do not want aspects of history to be erased, but we want to see it explained in a balanced and accurate and studious way, he added. Saying that RT believes that Mr. Goodhart and the other candidates have what it takes to hold accountable trustees.