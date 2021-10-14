Biden says the nation is “heading in the right direction” in Covid, but it is now a “very critical period”





During brief remarks from the White House, Biden argued that vaccine demands, which he has been promoting for weeks, have been effective. He cited the drop in the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country.

“Progress is significant progress, but it is not – now is not the time to give up. We have much more to do. We are in a very critical period as we work to turn the tide in Covid-19,” Biden said.

He called on more businesses to “grow” and implement vaccine requirements, and said such requests “should not be another issue that separates us”. He said his administration continues to fight misinformation about vaccines and provide accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy.

Biden stressed the need to keep schools open safely, and noted that Pfizer and BioNTech had submitted Covid-19 vaccine data to children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review.

“If we are authorized, we are ready. We have purchased enough vaccines for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States, and we will be, it will be convenient for parents to vaccinate their children. in trusted places, and families will be able to sleep more easily at night knowing that their children are also protected, “Biden said. Biden held remarks after he and Vice President Kamala Harris received a notice from members of the Covid-19 White House Response Team at the Oval Office. The president updated the public on his national vaccination program as vaccine advisers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discuss whether to authorize Modern coronavirus vaccine promoters for some adults. Last month, the FDA authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for certain people. About 188 million people, or 66.2% of the U.S. qualified population, are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 66 million people, or 23.3% of the eligible population, have not received a Covid-19 vaccine. Biden has advocated vaccination demands in the private and public sectors as an effective way to vaccinate more people, and has expressed frustration with the tens of millions of Americans who have not received their vaccine and are pushing for the spread of the virus. Last month, the President announced new strict vaccine rules for federal employees, major employers and health care staff in an effort to control the recent rise in the virus. The new requirements could apply to up to 100 million Americans, which is close to two-thirds of the U.S. workforce. White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that more than 3,500 organizations have approved vaccine applications, including major health systems, education systems and private businesses. Zients said those mandates have increased vaccination rates by 20 percentage points, with organizations routinely seeing their share of fully vaccinated workers rise to over 90%. Biden will also talk about his administration’s efforts to keep schools open amid the pandemic, the official said. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said the agency has met with states to discuss a possible “test to stay” strategy in schools. Instead of quarantining students who have been exposed to the virus, students would be tested and if their result is negative, they can stay in school and attend classes.

CNN’s Ben Tinker contributed to this report.

