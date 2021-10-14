Isolate Britain stops roadblocks to give PM a chance to do the right thing | Isolate Britain





Isolated Britain has said it is ending its campaign to block roads for 10 days, in a letter to the prime minister urging him to continue the work of isolating British homes. A group spokesman said the decision was made in the middle of last week, to give the government time to consider its claims. Its five-week direct action campaign has caused disruptions on busy highways and roads in and around London. “We are hearing that ministers are talking about this and we want to give the government a chance to do the right thing,” the spokesman said. In the open letter to Boris Johnson, the group said: Ahead of Cop26, Insulate Britain will suspend its civil resistance campaign until Monday 25 October. We invite you to make a meaningful statement that we can trust, a statement that the country wants to hear: that your government will fulfill its responsibilities to protect us, to protect law and order; that your government will take the necessary direction to isolate and improve our homes; that it will continue to work so that families can feed their children and keep their homes warm. Since September 13, Insulate Britain has organized 13 days of direct action on the M25 and M4, the main arterial roads in London, as well as around the port of Dover. Police have made hundreds of arrests, though the group says it has only about 120 active members. With her strategy of repeated and coordinated civil disobedience, she had hoped to provoke the authorities into holding members in custody so that the UK could hold climate prisoners when the Cop26 climate summit opens in Glasgow at the end of of the month. However, despite some being arrested 10 or 11 times, no member is in custody. The government has responded by taking orders against the group, banning it from protesting on specific parts of the strategic road network, which Insulate Britain has challenged. Violation of an order can lead to charges of contempt of court and imprisonment. On Tuesday a return hearing in the high court in London for three detention measures was postponed for a week so that they could be heard along with the fourth. Mr. Lavender said he could use that hearing to schedule each trial for those found guilty of violating orders.

