Explanator: Germany goalkeeper Nord Stream 2: the long way to go

FRANKFURT / BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed and is ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance by the German energy regulator.
The most controversial energy project in Europe, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine, among others.
A move by the German regulator last week to ask Switzerland-based pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG for assurances it would not violate competition rules suggests it could take several months before the 1,200km pipeline get the green light. Read more
WHAT IS CONTENTS?
The German Federal Grid Agency – which regulates the electricity, gas, telecommunications, postal and railway sectors in the country – has until early January to issue a recommendation on whether or not to certify the pipeline passing from Russia to Germany under Baltic Sea.
While the technical requirements have been met, the key point of embedding is whether Gazprom will comply with European separation rules requiring pipeline owners to be different from the gas suppliers flowing into them to ensure fair competition.
Operator Nord Stream 2 claims the rules are aimed at torpedoing the pipeline and last week scored a partial victory when an adviser to the European Union high court recommended that Gazprom could challenge EU rules. Read more
The sister project pipeline of identical size, Nord Stream 1, has been exempt from separation rules since opening in 2011 because it was treated as a link and not as a direct supplier.
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE RECOMMENDATION?
After an independent three-member governing committee in the network agency has made his recommendation, he goes to the European Commission, which has two more months to respond.
If both bodies agree that the pipeline meets all regulatory requirements, then certification can be issued relatively quickly, but if they are not, the process can be further delayed.
Certification can only be granted if both have worked out any changes that may arise, which means it may take until the spring of 2022 before the pipeline is certified and officially starts operating.
Can the agency really block the pipeline?
Effectively, no. Although certification is a requirement, the network agency is quite limited in how it can prevent Gazprom from simply starting to pump gas immediately.
His toughest tool is a one-time fine of 1m euros ($ 1.2m) for the operator if it starts operating without certification.
As a regulator, it can also launch an investigation, but any legal process is expected to be lengthy and will not result in a short-term prevention of gas leaks.
Gazprom, meanwhile, said in August that it expects Nord Stream 2 to deliver 5.6 billion cubic meters, about one-tenth of the pipeline’s annual capacity, already in 2021 if supplies start in October.
WHAT is going beyond the scenes?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months that playing by the rules was vital to securing continued political support for the pipeline, two well-known government sources have said.
Merkel openly said that the political basis for the operation of Nord Stream 2 was Russia’s commitment to continue using Ukraine as a gas transit route in the future.
“Putin is smart enough to know that the sentiment among German politicians about the project will become quite problematic, so he should give no reason to jeopardize operations,” one source said.
IS AGSHT AG the Network Agency POLITICALLY INDEPENDENT?
Jo. For its recommendation, the agency needs a binding security assessment of supply from the German Ministry of Economy and Energy, of which it is a part.
“Certification can only be granted if the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy determines that the issuance of the certification will not endanger the security of gas supply of the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union,” said a spokesman for the agency.
The Ministry of Economy has said it is currently working on this assessment, but has not given a timeline for when it will be completed. If it determines that the operation of Nord Stream 2 will jeopardize the gas supply, the agency cannot verify it.
WILL THE GERMAN ELECTIONS HAVE AN IMPACT?
Until a new government is formed, Germany’s Economy Ministry is headed by Peter Altmaier, a member of Merkel’s conservative party that has backed the pipeline.
Under Merkel, who is still running the country until a new coalition is formed, Germany recently reached an agreement with Washington to allow the controversial pipeline to continue. Read more
As a result, the threshold for the next government to overturn the agreement is very high, even in the event that the Greens – who have strongly opposed the project – become part of the next governing coalition, said two people familiar with the matter. issues.
In addition, Olaf Scholz, who led the Social Democrats to victory in last month’s election and has a good chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor, has been in favor of the pipeline.
($ 1 = 0.8617 euro)
Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Andreas Rinke in Berlin Edited by Susan Fenton
