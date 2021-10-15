Quebec decision to delay mandatory vaccination mark of tough decisions for provinces

Quebec’s decision to delay the vaccine mandate for health care workers is a sign of tough choices other provinces will face as they try to implement similar policies, experts and lawyers say.

On Wednesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub postponed for a month the requirement that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it would have been “irresponsible” to suspend thousands of unvaccinated workers at a time when the system health care is already fragile.

Prime Ministers and health ministers across Canada will face similar dilemmas, says John Church, a professor at the University of Alberta who studies health policy.

“I think every healthcare system in Canada is in a situation similar to that in Quebec, because of the system currently operating well above its normal capacity at this point in time,” he said in an interview Thursday.

In Alberta, employees of the province’s only health authority must be fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of the month. Just as in Quebec, where only four percent of health care workers are not fully vaccinated, even a small reduction in the number of health care workers in Alberta would have a major impact, Church said.

“Under normal circumstances, the system would be able to adapt to it, but we are in exceptional circumstances,” he said, adding that military nurses are stationed in the western province, where intensive care units are nearly double the capacity of their normal. “Every single health care worker, in these circumstances, matters.”

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have also announced vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, some of which have already entered into force. In Ontario, individual health authorities and hospitals have implemented similar requirements.

Dr Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said the difficult situation in which Quebec found itself was a result of the major systemic problems that preceded the pandemic.

“What happened in Quebec is really highlighting the legacy of underfunding and under-planning in the system that has left them with no room for maneuver,” she said in an interview Thursday. Canada faced a shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals before the pandemic, she said, which has only gotten worse.

However, Smart said she hopes governments in other provinces that have said they will introduce vaccine mandates will not delay, adding that she sees vaccination as the way out of the pandemic.

“We strongly support those in office,” she said. “We have been calling for mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers since August. We think it is our moral and ethical responsibility as healthcare professionals to be vaccinated. ”

Kim Lavoie, chair of behavioral medicine at the Univers du Cubec a Montreal, says the provinces should not set deadlines that they cannot meet.

“Going back to what you said would be a consequence really undermines credibility and creates frustration for those who are following the rules,” she said in an interview Thursday.

Vaccine mandates and education campaigns may encourage some reluctant people, Lavoie said. But there are others, such as people who are against the vaccine or who believe in conspiracy theories, who cannot be persuaded, she added.

“There will be a number of people who will choose personal choice over their work and that could lead to service interruptions in many provinces, at least for a period of time,” she said, adding that the interruptions will affect the public. . “It is not the government itself that will suffer, it is all of us.”

Although the vaccine mandate was postponed, Lavoie said it had some success: the number of unvaccinated healthcare workers in Quebec has halved since the mandate was announced in late August.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus. COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained unchanged from the previous day, at 298, and 76 people were in intensive care, an increase of one.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health said 90 percent of residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 percent are considered adequately vaccinated.

