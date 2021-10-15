Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Election of the United States to the Human Rights Council (HRC)





Today, I am proud that the United States was elected to serve on the UN Human Rights Council for a three-year term. I am grateful for the support of nations around the world for our campaign, and I look forward to the United States being a constructive voice working to help push the Human Rights Council to fulfill its mandate and defend the values ​​we are dear to all people. As I said at the UN General Assembly last month, we stand at a turning point in history. The choices we make in the years to come will determine the kind of world we leave to future generations. The United States stands ready to work with partners and allies to help steer the world toward a more peaceful, prosperous future based on respect for human dignity. Together, we will stand up for the rights of all, including women and girls, members of the LGBTQI + communities, members of ethnic and religious minorities, those living with disabilities, and members of other marginalized groups. We will promote accountability for governments that abuse human rights. And we will stand in solidarity with and continue to work tirelessly in support of activists, human rights defenders and peaceful protesters on the front lines of the war between freedom and tyranny. Defending human rights and demonstrating that democracies provide for their people is a fundamental challenge of our time. It is at the heart of my foreign policy administration and goes to the heart of what we are as a nation and as a people. And, this December, I look forward to welcoming a diverse group of government, civil society and private sector actors to a Virtual Democracy Summit to affirm the power of democratic governance as the best and most powerful tool we have to face challenges today and unleash our full human potential. ###

