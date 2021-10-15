Crowd kills officer after death of 5-year-old girl in Cameroon





The girl’s death sparked protests in Buea, with demonstrators marching her body towards the regional governor’s office. Sporadic shots also exploded in the city, though it was not clear who was firing.

Separatist fighters angry over the marginalization perceived by the French majority in Cameroon have been fighting with government troops in two English-speaking regions for nearly five years in an effort to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.

The ministry said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle initially refused to stop at a gendarmerie checkpoint and then tried to withdraw from officers who had managed to force him to stop.

“In an inappropriate reaction, inappropriate to the circumstances and clearly disproportionate to the driver’s misconduct, one of the gendarmes … fired warning shots to immobilize the vehicle,” the statement said. “In the process, Caro Louise Ndialle, a young schoolgirl about 5 years old, who was on board the vehicle in question, was shot to death in the head.” A mob then approached the gendarme and killed him, the ministry said, adding that an investigation has been opened into the two deaths. Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Buea, some holding tree branches as a sign of peace. Others waved 500 CFA ($ 0.88) banknotes, which they said was as much as the girl’s parents refused to pay before the gendarmerie opened fire. Some said the incident was part of a model of militarized security forces harassing locals. “All they do is intimidate people. If you have an ID card, it ‘s a problem. If you do not have an ID card, it’ s a problem,” said one protester, who declined to be named for security reasons. The regional governor’s office promised swift action as he tried to calm the crowd that had marched towards his office. “How does a child get killed on the way to school?” Tha governors Bernard Okala Bilai. “Be assured that those who did it will pay. It is a cruelty.”

