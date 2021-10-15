



President Biden will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, for an important climate summit next month, where he hopes to demonstrate renewed US climate leadership after four years of separation and retreat under President Trump. Biden will attend the opening of the Conference of the Parties, or COP, on November 1 and 2, the White House announced today. Hell Journey to Glasgow after attending for the first time the summit of the 20th Group of Leaders in Rome, where climate change will also be at the top of the agenda. The administration is preparing to send a full list of 12 Cabinet members and other senior officials to Glasgow even more than they attended the Paris summit six years ago that produced the Paris climate deal. The show, which was first reported by CNN and confirmed by E&E News, includes White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, US climate envoy John Kerry, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among others. Blinken, Kerry and McCarthy are scheduled to attend the World Leaders Forum on November 1 and 2, during Bidens’ visit. Kerry, a former Secretary of State who has served as the highest-ranking climate diplomat in U.S. history, will attend events during the two weeks of the conference, including a Youth Empowerment Day and a day focused on adaptation, loss and damage to serious politically important issues of life importance to vulnerable countries. Ahead of the summit, McCarthy and her team in consultation with Kerry and his will will publish a new report or series of announcements to give credibility to Bidens’ commitment to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 and 52 percent. It’s a complicated timeline from the Democrats’ difficulty in passing comprehensive climate legislation right now before Congress. The White House told E&E News this week that it believes the defined national contribution to Paris will still be achievable even without new legislation. The president will advance his climate agenda by using every means at his disposal, a White House official said, pointing to administration steps to gradually remove climate supercontractors used in refrigeration and refrigeration and to promote electric vehicles and offshore wind and solar energy. We also believe that there are a number of ways to meet our emissions goals and objectives, the official said, echoing statements made in the nationally defined contribution that the US submitted to the UN climate body in April.

