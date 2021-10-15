Officials look for cause of fire in Taiwan building that killed 46 peopleExBulletin



change the title Huizhong Wu / AP

Huizhong Wu / AP

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan where a fire killed 46 people while authorities found the rubble blackened due to the fire.

Prosecutor Hong Ruei-fen told reporters at the scene that he would seek to determine the cause of Thursday’s fire as soon as possible, before putting on a strong hat and entering the besieged building in the morning.

Outside, a traditionally dressed Taoist priest sang a prayer for those who died, many of whom were elderly or sick residents unable to leave the 13-story building after a fire broke out on the ground floor.

The city administration said the building had been asked to follow fire codes and undergo inspections, but inspectors had not been able to enter the premises recently because the doors were always closed and they were unable to coordinate visits. with property owners.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai announced that he had ordered his deputy to set up an independent team to investigate whether the negligence contributed to the tragic fire, in which 41 other people were injured.

Of the 46 dead, Chen said there were 21 who had not yet been identified. He said experts hoped to use fingerprint analysis to determine who the other 19 dead were, but for the other two they would have to rely on other methods.

The building had commercial facilities on the lower floors, an indoor cinema, restaurants and a karaoke bar that were no longer business and about 120 residential units above.

The fire broke out in the lower area around 3 a.m. Thursday, and witnesses reported hearing a loud noise like an explosion. It took firefighters until after 7 a.m. to completely put out the fire.

Local media say police were questioning a female resident of the building who allegedly threw a burnt incense coil into a rubbish bin inside an apartment where she had also stored small gas cylinders. A man who carelessly threw a cigarette outside the building and the possibility of a fire in the electrical system was also being investigated, reports say.

According to neighborhood residents, the building was home to many poor, elderly, and disabled people, and many appear to have remained trapped in their apartments.

Lee Mao-sheng, 61, who lives across the street, said his friend Cheng Yong-kang used a wheelchair and died in the fire.

In the past, the two would play mahjong together, but Lee said he had not seen his friend for a while because the door to the building elevator often did not open and residents had no money to maintain it.

“People living inside, many of them were not in good health. Many of them had a disability,” Lee said. Cheap rent was the main reason people lived there in less than ideal conditions, he said.

On Friday morning, a wire mesh fence and support scaffolding surrounded the building and the road ahead was again open to traffic. The building did not appear to be in immediate danger of collapsing, although its lower floors were blackened and smoke marked the exterior of the upper apartments.

Tsai Hsiu-chin, 70, who had lived in the building for 15 years, said she fled with only her clothes on her back after hearing someone shout “fire” at 3am.

“I brought nothing. I just cared to save my life,” she said, sitting in front of the burned-out building Thursday night, trying to elaborate on her experience over a beer with a friend.

The age of the building and the piles of debris blocking access to many areas complicated search and rescue efforts, officials said, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

The decades-old apartment building is one of many in Yancheng District, an older part of Kaohsiung, a city of about 2.8 million people in southwest Taiwan.

Fire extinguishers were installed last month, but only three per floor because residents could not afford to pay more, reported the Daily Daily News, a leading newspaper.

A 1995 fire at a nightclub in Taichung, Taiwan’s third-largest city, killed 64 people in the country’s deadliest catastrophe in recent times.