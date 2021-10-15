Lhamo: Husband sentenced to death in China after setting fire to his ex-wife during a live broadcast





The victim, 30-year-old Lhamo, was a farmer and rancher in an autonomous Tibetan prefecture in southwestern Sichuan province. She was airing a video of herself last September when a man came in, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. She died two weeks later.

Her ex-husband, Tang Lu, was arrested shortly afterwards. In court on Thursday, he was found guilty of murder, sentenced to death and ordered to pay compensation, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The court found his crime “extremely cruel” and “deserves severe punishment,” CCTV reported.

According to CCTV, Tang had a history of physical abuse of Lhamos, beating him several times before they divorced in June 2020. In the following months, he repeatedly sought her out and remarried, but left – leading to murder.

The case was widely reported in the national and international media, drawing attention to the horrific nature of Lhamo’s death – as well as raising awareness of the biggest problems surrounding women and violence in China. On Chinese social media, there was a heated debate over how the country’s legal system often fails to protect victims, while forgiving thanks to perpetrators of abuse. Part of the problem, many activists and women said, was the persistent and deep-rooted idea that domestic disputes are a family’s private problem — which can often mean that authorities are reluctant to get involved, or that women face social stigma to speak out. Until 2001, when China amended its marriage law, abuse was not considered the basis for divorce. China just passed its first nationwide law banning domestic violence in 2015, an innovative law that defines domestic violence for the first time, and includes psychological abuse as well as physical violence. However, critics say there are still gaps — excluding same-sex couples and not mentioning any sexual violence. After the death sentence was handed down on Thursday, a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo argued that terms “vague” like domestic violence should be removed from legal cases because it “obscures right from wrong” and undermines the gravity of the crime. “Intentional assault is intentional assault, and homicide is homicide, regardless of the relationship between the perpetrator and the victim,” the user said, with the comment gaining more than 24,700 likes. Many others expressed support for Tang’s sentence, and the use of the death penalty in general by China, in response to the Lhamo case. Topics of domestic violence, abuse and dissatisfaction with the system had already circulated in public discourse when Lhamo’s murder took place, adding to growing anger. Just months before her death, China passed a controversial law requiring couples seeking divorce to first undergo a one-month “cooling off” period — raising concerns that it could further endanger victims of abuse and prevent them from leaving a dangerous relationship With

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/15/china/china-lhamo-murder-death-sentence-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos