Nurses’ union concludes collective agreement with Manitoba government after over 4 years without contract

Thousands of nurses in Manitoba can breathe a sigh of relief as their union helped reach an agreement on a long-term collective agreement with the province after more than four years without a contract.

The Manitoba Nurses Union, which represents more than 12,000 nurses in the province, concluded a voting agreement Thursday to ratify the preliminary agreement with the provincial government.

“It really was four and a half years long without a collective agreement,” MNU President Darlene Jackson said in a statement. “There is still work to be done to address significant weaknesses in our healthcare system, but improvements in this contract are a necessary and positive first step in addressing the serious concerns of nurses.”

The union said the focus of its negotiating committee was to reach a fair agreement that emphasizes the importance of recruiting and retaining staff, increasing salaries, other financial incentives and a commitment to a “better work / life balance”. .

Manitoba continues to experience a critical lack of nursing that preceded the pandemic but was exacerbated by the suppression of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the MNU said. This resulted in overtime mandatory for nursing staff in some facilities and resettlement in other cases.

The union says the new agreement includes protection against “extremely long working hours in a row and duration of standby”.

It addresses shift premiums, overtime, payment of alimony and isolation, entitlement to academic assistance, the union said, as well as the allocation of $ 4 million a year devoted to staff recruitment and retention.

The Manitoba government congratulated the nurses and their union on the deal.

“This mutual agreement is a testament to the tireless work and commitment of the leadership and negotiating teams of both parties,” Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a joint statement.

“Throughout this unprecedented pandemic, our dedicated nurses have heroically provided the care on which all Manitobans depend. Once again, we salute them for their skills, their compassion and their unwavering sense of commitment when skills their special have been most needed. “