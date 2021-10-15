Hawkins gets 1,000 career kills while Trinity deletes CCSJ





Next match: at Saint Xavier University (Ill.) 10/19/2021 | 7:00 PM Cougar Sports Network BBARDHJE, Ind. — The TIU women’s volleyball team made the short trip to northwest Indiana on Thursday evening as they followed the Crimson Wave of Calumet St. Joseph at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC). Coming from an impressive win over Olivet Nazarene on Tuesday night, the Trojans seemed to take their momentum to another conference game. Calumet would challenge the Trinity early in each set, but it would be the Trojans who would jump forward quickly after a slow start. Walking 5-0 in the middle of the first set, Matty Hawkins and Madison Williams would help their team cross the first track, winning 25-16. Aided by seven CCSJ errors, the TIU offense continued to roll into the second set with 15 total kills along the way for a 25-20 win. In the third, Trinity continued to attack in attack with another impressive performance, scoring 17 points from the kill. With good adjustment and execution, the Trojans would get the third frame 25-20 to secure the 3-0 clearing and get their second win of the week. Hawkins and Brianna Torres both led the way for the TIU attack with 11 killings and three blocks each. setter Anna Skrzypchak posted 35 assists in wins, with eight by Madison Feagans With Williams and Desirae Pisano would bag both Trinity’s service assets while Jaylyn Freeman anchored the defense of Troy with 11 excavations. ADDITIONAL NOTES P GR GAME The Trojans improved to 15-1 all-time against Calumet St. Joseph with their victory on Thursday night. It was TIU’s ninth consecutive victory over the Crimson Wave since 2013 when the CCSJ last defeated Trinity.

TIU’s last seven wins against CCSJ have come in direct clean-ups with three sets.

Trinity is now 7-0 playing all-time at Calumet’s Rittenmeyer Center after tonight’s victory.

With Thursday’s victory, the Trojans drew level with St. Francis (IL) for fourth place in the CCAC rankings at 8-3 in the league game. As the top eight teams in the league make the CCAC Tournament, the top four will host the first round matches. The USF won the first of two regular-season games with TIU in a 3-0 purge of the Trojans on September 11 in Joliet. The two teams will meet again on November 2 in Deerfield.

The Trojans unlocked the 7-3 Crimson Wave in their road victory.

Calumet St. Joseph recorded five serve aces against two of the Trinity on Thursday night.

Matty Hawkins became the eighth TIU women volleyball player to reach 1,000 career killings on Tuesday after posting 11 murders against Wave Crimson. With 1,005 career kills, Hawkins ranks eighth of all time in program history behind Madeline Decker (2017-20) with 1,089.

Madison Williams took her 100th murder of the season and her new career with six murders against the CCSJ. NEXT The Trojans (13-11) return to action on Tuesday, October 19 as they travel to Chicago to take on the match with the Cougars of Saint Xavier University. The first service is scheduled for 7:00 pm at the Shannon Center, and can be viewed LIVE at Cougar Sports Networkwith Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU women’s volleyball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Trinity International Women’s Volleyball Tweet – @TIUVolejboll @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiuvolleyball Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

