Fresh water flew to Iqaluit after the city supply was found to be potable

The first shipment of drinking water to Iqalu residents arrived by plane on Thursday after the knock. the water in the capital Nunavut was considered potable and potentially contaminated with oil.

The city has ordered 80,000 gallons of water, and four-liter jugs were being distributed to the community of about 8,000 people.

The city said in a statement that residents will be given a maximum of four buckets per family and is urging people to keep them for future use.

The city on Tuesday told residents not to drink tap water after a fuel odor was detected at the treatment plant, and later declared a local state of emergency.

Agnico Eagle, which operates several mines in the territory, says it is sending 15,000 liters of water to Iqaluit on a cargo flight that will land tomorrow.

The Nunavut government also stated that the city was in a state of emergency on Thursday, allowing it to have more authority over the designation of its public departments and agencies under the Emergency Management Act.

“I want to assure the people of Nunav, especially those in Iqaluit, that we are taking this water issue very seriously,” said Jeannie Ehaloak, minister of community and government services.

Samples were sent south

Meanwhile, residents have continued to collect water on the Sylvia Grinnell River in Iqalu, including volunteers who are getting water for neighbors, the elderly and those without vehicles.

Water samples have been sent to a laboratory in Southern Canada for testing and are expected to be returned in the coming days.

A University of Saskatchewan professor who has worked in Iqaluit says any amount of fuel in drinking water is unsafe, but drinking it for a short time is not necessarily dangerous.

Steven Siciliano, a microbiologist and toxicologist who has done research in the North, says the city did the right thing by telling residents it just found the smell.

Siciliano says regular Iqalu water testing requires bacteria, not hydrocarbons. But the human nose is “extremely sensitive” to hydrocarbons, which means people can smell it even if it has a very low amount, he said.

Long-term exposure of Sicilianosaid to compounds found in gasoline can be “very dangerous”, but drinking it for a week or more will probably not do much harm.

“It’s not like having a glass of water, you’ve been poisoned for the rest of your life,” Siciliano said.

Despite this, Siciliano says the situation in Iqaluit is urgent and a solution must be found as soon as possible.

“If they drink it before they find out there was fuel, I do not think they have serious cause for concern. Moving forward, is it okay? Absolutely not.

By comparison, he said, smoking one or two cigarettes a day does not give a person cancer, but drinking one pack a day is likely.

“Is there such a thing as water. Drinking it every day for a week? It will not give you cancer,” he said.

“We do not know how much fuel there is. They may not be fuel there, that is the good news.”

A struggle to get water

Janet Pitsiulaaq Brewster, Iqalu’s vice president, said some people still had difficulty getting water on Wednesday.

Among the various scenes from the water crisis this week, she said one stood out: a woman “jumped” by wiping the water supply back to her home.

Residents collect water from the Sylvia Grinnell River near Iqalu on Wednesday. (Emma Tranter / The Canadian Press)

“[She] had a container of juice and a pan full of water, “Brewster told CBC’s Matt Galloway, host ofThe current, moreThursday morning. “She was walking about five meters, lowered the pan, turned and took the container, walking towards the pan.”

“There are a lot of people in our town who don’t even have cans to transport water,” she said.

Brewster is taking a break from her role on the city council to run in the next territorial election. She, si other candidates on her ride, spent the last day filling buckets and containers to bring to residents.

“I have been driving from house to house using my social media and cellphone for people to contact me and let me know they need water,” she said.

“There is a large portion of our population that has no access to water,” Brewster said, citing barriers such as taxi fares and a lack of public transportation in the city.

‘Aging and destruction’ infrastructure

The exact cause of the problem remains unclear. But Brewster blames the city’s ongoing water problems on its “aging and destruction” infrastructure.

The long-term solution, she said, is about $ 100 million in money from all levels of government.

She says the city reservoir is too small to meet its needs, which in turn limits construction, adding to Iqalu’s housing crisis.

City councilor Sheila Flahert said she and her husband, Johnny, have also helped get water for residents, and she is also concerned about people being left behind.

“There are many households and households that do not have food containers to actually transport water, either from the river or from water truck depots,” Carol Off of Flahertytold CBC Off onAs It HappensWednesday.

“We are trying to manage as best we can what we have faced before us.”