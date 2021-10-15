America needs truckers and is paying big $$$ – National and International News – THU 14Oct2021





The US needs truckers and is paying a lot. Merck wants Americans to pay $ 712 for drug-assisted development taxpayers. US and Israel “Plan B” for Iran nuclear talks. NATIONAL NEWS America needs truckers and is paying big $$$ Yesterday, the Biden administration announced an agreement that it hopes will ease supply chain bottlenecks for various consumer goods. Two major seaports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, CA, will be open for business 24/7 during the Christmas holidays. The same goes for ground transportation operations by Wal-Mart, FedEx and UPS. But industry executives say that while extending the hours to these key points of blockage will help, it will not be enough to solve America’s supply chain problems. Trucks capable of land transportation remain in short supply as many left the business during the pandemic. Bruce Busada is president of the Diesel Drivers Academy in Shreveport, LA, and says suppliers and freight operators are desperate for new recruits. And, he says, they are willing to pay. Busada says newly trained truckers in his area can earn $ 60,000-85,000 in their first year. Before the pandemic, the average was about $ 40,000- $ 55,000. Commodity businesses have long offered competitive 401k health insurance benefits. Now they are also offering great rewards for registering for new hires. Busada says the industry has tried to recruit young men and women because of misunderstandings about truck transport. Drivers are now much more at home than ever before. This is because companies are now favoring local and shorter routes over long distances. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). More women truckers hitting the road, but barriers remain. Pharmaceutical giant expects Americans to pay $ 712 for COVID drug US taxpayers helped develop Merck Pharmaceuticals recently asked the FDA for authorization of urgent use for its new therapeutic COVID molnupiravir. The antiviral pill has been touted as a major breakthrough in the treatment of COVID, halving the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. A five-day course of medicine costs Merck about $ 17.74 to earn. But Merck expects Americans to pay over 40 times more, or about $ 712. Adding insult to pocket damage, the federal government has already paid millions to help subsidize drug developmentThe drug was actually created by Emory University in Georgia before Merck and co-distributor Ridgeback Pharmaceuticals bought the rights to an undisclosed sum. In recent years, Emory has received $ 10 million in research grants from various federal agencies. Read more about Big Pharma price increases here (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS The US and Israel explore “Plan B” in the stalled Iran nuclear talks US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid say they are looking at other ways to prevent Iran from further nuclear development. So far, Iran’s new government has refused to set a date to resume talks on resuming the 2015 nuclear deal. Blinken said the US was exploring “other options” if Iran continues to refuse to return to the deal. He did not elaborate on what these “other options” were, but they could include everything from major sanctions to military intervention. Blinken said the US will continue “consultations with allies and partners” in the region. This week, the US is sending envoys to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Lapid spoke more directly and implied that Israel would not rule out a unilateral military attack against Iran to protect its interests. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: Big Pharma, COVID-19, federal subsidies, Infrastructure, international news, Iran, nuclear deal with Iran, Israel, Merck Pharmaceuticals, molnupiravir, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, price increase, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, supply chain bottlenecks, shipping, shipping, US news, world news, Yair Lapid

