Parliament will return on November 22 with a focus on the vaccine mandate: OPM





Parliament will return on November 22, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) announced on Friday morning in a press release. “From the end of the fight against COVID-19 to the end of $ 10 a day childcare work for families across the country, Canadians chose to move forward in September,” Trudeau said in a statement from the PMO. “Together, we will continue to work hard to defeat this virus and vaccinate Canadians, create jobs and raise the middle class, make home ownership available, accelerate climate action, and to take important steps forward on the path to reconciliation. “ The cabinet will be sworn in on October 26, as previously reported by CBC News. Among the early priorities for the government are vaccinations that ensure that all 12-year-olds traveling by plane or train are fully vaccinated, as well as all federal employees and workers in the federation-regulated industries. “The government will also fulfill its commitments to create a standardized vaccination evidence for Canadians traveling internationally while supporting provincial and territorial vaccination testing programs, and introduce legislation to make it a criminal offense to harass or threaten. health care workers, “the statement said. The government is also prioritizing a ban on conversion therapy, 10 days sick paid leave for federally regulated employees, and the inclusion of provinces and territories that have not yet signed the government $ 10-a-day childcare agreement. According to the announcement, Trudeau has addressed opposition leaders to discuss common priorities. He will talk to them on the phone early next week. “Among the first business orders will be to work with all parties to ensure that all members of Parliament in the House of Commons are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the announcement said. “Canadians expect their elected representatives to lead by example in the fight against this virus, and the Prime Minister will set this up with other leaders.” The Liberals were re-elected with a minority government in September, meaning they will have to rely on opposition parties to pass legislation in Parliament. The PMO says the government is willing to work with other parties, particularly in extending the benefits of COVID-19 economic support. “The government is committed to finding common ground with our parliamentary counterparts and working together to ensure that Canadians continue to be protected from the virus and receive the support they need,” the statement said.

