Arrest the government, not isolate British protesters cards





Patricia Taylor suggests that Insulate Britain activists pour their energy into isolating the places where they live and work (Letter, October 13). Among other things, I have placed the largest solar panel in the area at my last place of work. I have restructured my eco house and made trips through it The Cambridge Carbon Trail for more than 10 years (most recent canbeseenon tourto YouTube) The problem is urgent: at least 8,500 people will die this winter because of their leaking homes and 3.2 million British people will have to choose between heating and eating this winter. Insulation of houses is favorable, creating significant jobs. Unplanned homes can be kept at much lower temperatures and still be comfortable. I am tired of personal changes; I need systematic, governmental changes now. I am too experienced to have too much hope that Cop26 achieves what it needs in mitigating climate change, but as the eyes of the world turn to us I will sit boldly and desperately on the road to Isolate Britain. The government should be arrested for failing to fulfill the Paris agreement, not me. Instead, Boris Johnson and his friends are talking about a new coal mine in Cumbria, considering a new oil field outside Shetland, envisioning a $ 27 billion road construction program, and planning airport expansion .

Name and address provided Patricia Taylor loses meaning in her response to the actions of UK protesters. She says their demand to make housing in this country less carbon-intensive and its heating more affordable, especially among our poorer communities, is unlikely to happen under the current administration. It would be possible if we all got the shared message of Insulate Britains and put pressure on the government to make the change now. It seems we would prefer to take perversions against concerns, react disrespectfully and sometimes violently to their message, and allow those in power to use this as an excuse not to act. How is it thought that poor people, even not so poor ones, pour their energy to isolate the places where they live and work without large sources of funding, as the savings start to bite again? Neither national nor local governments have insisted on a basic standard for energy-efficient homes, which home builders must adhere to, to this day. It will be a massive undertaking to correct and should be corrected by those who allowed this to happen despite full knowledge of the need to conserve precious energy for many decades.

Diana Jones

Sussex

