Former President Obama to Travel to Glasgow for UN Climate Summit

“It will present the significant progress made in the five years since the entry into force of the Paris Agreement, highlight the leadership of young people across the globe and foster stronger action that will move forward from all of us – governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society, “Hannah Hankins said in a statement.

President Joe Biden will also attend the summit, and so will 13 members of his Cabinet and senior administration officials, including his top domestic and international climate advisers, Gina McCarthy and John Kerry. The expected emergence of force underscores the priority the Biden administration is placing in combating the climate crisis.

The International Climate Summit, called COP26, is taking place from Sunday, October 31, to Friday, November 12. The COP is short for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, and 26 implies that this is the 26th meeting of the group.

The summit is being held for five years until the day the Paris agreement enters into force. In 2015, after COP21, more than 190 countries signed the agreement at the time to limit global temperature rises to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but preferably to 1.5 degrees. Biden re-entered the Paris agreement after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it.