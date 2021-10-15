International
Exclusive: Kerry says legislation is not essential to climate goals
Climate envoy John Kerry downplayed the possible failure of the reconciliation bill in Congress and suggested the U.S. could meet its goal of halving emissions by 2030 in other ways.
His comments to E&E News came as historic climate legislation struggles to gain traction in the Senate, just weeks before world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to draft a five-year plan to reduce global emissions.
“I just think people are miscalculating if they think it all depends on a piece of legislation,” Kerry said in an interview. Is it important as legislation? Yes, without a doubt. But it’s not the key to Glasgow, it’s not the only determinant of what will unfold.
The $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a pillar of President Bidens’ climate agenda. It will reduce power plant emissions by up to 80 percent by 2030 through the Clean Energy Payment Program and invest billions in electric car charging stations. It would also impose tariffs on producers of fossil fuels that release methane emissions.
If the legislation is not passed, the U.S. could still meet the targets it announced in April to reduce overall emissions by 50-52 percent by the end of the decade. But it would be much harder.
Without help reducing the cost of congressional action, federal and state leaders will face higher technical and political hurdles as they pursue the ambitious policies required to reach the 50-52 percent target, said Kate Larsen, director of the Rhodium Group. . email
Kerry said there are various initiatives that the EPA and other departments such as Energy, Transport and Home Affairs can take to meet U.S. goals.
He also noted the market forces that have made renewable energy more competitive in cost and the actions being taken at the corporate level.
This transformation is happening no matter what. It does not depend exclusively on Congress, Kerry said. Is it critical to have some of the things Congress has before it? Yes. But this march towards this new economy is happening to a very large extent because the private sector has decided its future.
And a lot of investments are being made in green hydrogen, in battery storage, in carbon capture, direct carbon capture, he added. Even oil companies have realized that if there is a future, it will have to be with capturing and storing large carbon. “
Another option: a price for carbon.
While Kerry has warned against carbon limit tariffs proposed by the European Union, he said he was confident the carbon price would be one of the considerations that will be on the table in the coming years.
Carbon pricing programs, such as emission taxes, have fallen out of favor politically, even though other countries approve of them. The Clean Energy Payment Scheme being considered by Congress would pay utilities for selling more renewable energy, rather than charging them for emissions.
When the White House announced it new climate targets in April, it was brief on specifics, referring extensively to incentives and regulations without saying where they would come from or how they would be built.
Climate Action Tracker, which conducts independent scientific analysis of national commitments, has rated the U.S. commitment as insufficient because it depends on policies that do not yet exist, said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, a climate policy group that assists in compiling the Me tracker
What you hear from the big developing countries is now okay, the US set a good target, but where is the action? Can Biden really give? “, He said.
In the months since taking over, the administration has devised a course to achieve its objectives.
They include federal and state regulations, electric vehicle procurement, and other policies that can help reduce emissions, even though they may not be large enough to achieve the targets.
But if Bidens returns to the global stage in Glasgow next month to coincide with the death of his legislative agenda on climate change, hell finds it harder to persuade foreign leaders to believe U.S. aspirations.
The rest of the world is well aware of the legislation that is being pushed forward and hopes it will be passed by Congress, said Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development.
With time still in oblivion, Kerry has moved forward with the message that the United States is committed to a plan along with a handful of other nations that keeps global climate targets within reach.
I believe our credibility is beyond insult, in that sense, Kerry said.
The U.S. climate targets are among the most ambitious of those presented at the UN, little of what the European Union and the United Kingdom are committed to. But unlike the US, their targets are already sanctioned by law.
The US is not alone in determining its path forward. Various studies show that even if every country fulfills its current climate promises, the world is still on track to exceed 2 degrees Celsius to heat up the target of the Paris Agreement.
Kerry accepted the challenge.
It is clear that we need to reduce emissions faster. That’s key, Kerry said. And let’s see what we get from Glasgow before we make judgments, and you’ll be able to see who reduces those emissions and who doesn’t.
