International
Viewing Geothermal Energy Through an International Lens | tidings
NREL Geoscientist Geothermal Champions as a Source of Heat and Renewable and Resistant Energy
From Iceland to Alaska to France, NREL geoscientist Amanda Kolker has studied geothermal energy around the world. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in geology, Kolker went on to study the interactions of volcanoes and glaciers in Iceland, but was quickly distracted by Iceland’s vast geothermal energy systems.
As an earth scientist, climate change has been on the Kolkers radar for most of her life, so the study of geothermal energy was the perfect combination of her interest in earth science and her passion for tackling climate change. Now at NREL, Kolker has brought its global perspective to help improve our understanding of geothermal resources and expand our use of those resources such as heating and cooling.
Looking Beyond Iceland
Kolker devoted the next phase of her career to exploring for geothermal resources, earning a Ph.D. from the University of Alaska. There, she helped develop the world’s lowest temperature geothermal source for a combined heat and power microgrid in Alaska.
This system uses a source to generate electricity, heat greenhouses and wooden cabins, and cool an ice museum. Ph.D. research and subsequent consultation focused on looking at replicating that approach to other geothermal systems near remote communities in Alaska with high energy costs, high heat costs, and low energy resilience.
Many years later, Kolker moved to France and witnessed how lower-temperature geothermal resources were used for agriculture, industry, and area heating and cooling. Many European and Asian countries use shared heating and cooling systems; the study of these French systems helped Kolker bring the main lessons to the United States.
If we want to make the most of the great geothermal energy potential in the United States, we need a paradigm shift, Kolker said. Renewable heating and cooling technologies should be given the same degree of attention as renewable energy technologies, as heating and cooling account for up to 40% of US energy demand. This requirement is still met mainly by the burning of fossil fuels, producing temperatures much higher than those normally needed.
Bringing lessons learned to NREL
After her travels, Kolker came to NREL to continue combining her passions for geothermal energy and tackling climate change. Kolker has worked on a range of projects ranging from resource assessments to technical-economic analysis of geothermal district heating systems.
Now, Kolker is working on an exciting new international project, working with partners in Iceland and four other European countries to explore supercritical energy sources and systems and apply lessons learned at demonstration sites in Iceland and Oregon. Because supercritical sources can be able to produce 10 times the amount of energy from one, as well as a typical geothermal plant, it would be extremely beneficial to utilize these sources.
Benefit from Industry Partnerships
Assessing the characterization and use of the earth’s underground resources, it is keeping an eye on the relationship between fossil fuels and the geothermal sectors, as oil and gas companies have useful underground data that the geothermal energy sector needs.
She has seen how government involvement in countries like Japan, France and Iceland have led to the development of geothermal heat and power projects, and Kolker is excited to see how the DOE will continue to help boost geothermal energy research for set up even more.
From her global travels, Kolker has been inspired by several things, including:
- Collaborations between underground industries
- Governments that take risks
- Focusing heavily on heating and cooling
- Combined geothermal heat and energy (CHP) microgrids for energy elasticity.
She is looking forward to integrating these priorities into her NREL research and is excited about the knowledge sharing that will emerge from this new international project.
In particular, Kolker was highlighted in the DOE Women in Energy series and recently published 2021 U.S. Geothermal Energy Production and Central Heating Market Report, along with its co-authors.
Learn more about her colleagues and NRELs geothermal research.
Sources
2/ https://www.nrel.gov/news/program/2021/looking-at-geothermal-energy-through-an-international-lens.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]