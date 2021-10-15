Viewing Geothermal Energy Through an International Lens | tidings

NREL Geoscientist Geothermal Champions as a Source of Heat and Renewable and Resistant Energy

Amanda Kolker. Photo by Amy Griffin, NREL

From Iceland to Alaska to France, NREL geoscientist Amanda Kolker has studied geothermal energy around the world. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in geology, Kolker went on to study the interactions of volcanoes and glaciers in Iceland, but was quickly distracted by Iceland’s vast geothermal energy systems.

As an earth scientist, climate change has been on the Kolkers radar for most of her life, so the study of geothermal energy was the perfect combination of her interest in earth science and her passion for tackling climate change. Now at NREL, Kolker has brought its global perspective to help improve our understanding of geothermal resources and expand our use of those resources such as heating and cooling.

Looking Beyond Iceland

Kolker devoted the next phase of her career to exploring for geothermal resources, earning a Ph.D. from the University of Alaska. There, she helped develop the world’s lowest temperature geothermal source for a combined heat and power microgrid in Alaska.

This system uses a source to generate electricity, heat greenhouses and wooden cabins, and cool an ice museum. Ph.D. research and subsequent consultation focused on looking at replicating that approach to other geothermal systems near remote communities in Alaska with high energy costs, high heat costs, and low energy resilience.

Many years later, Kolker moved to France and witnessed how lower-temperature geothermal resources were used for agriculture, industry, and area heating and cooling. Many European and Asian countries use shared heating and cooling systems; the study of these French systems helped Kolker bring the main lessons to the United States.

If we want to make the most of the great geothermal energy potential in the United States, we need a paradigm shift, Kolker said. Renewable heating and cooling technologies should be given the same degree of attention as renewable energy technologies, as heating and cooling account for up to 40% of US energy demand. This requirement is still met mainly by the burning of fossil fuels, producing temperatures much higher than those normally needed.

Amanda Kolker while traveling in Akutan, Alaska. Photo courtesy of Amanda Kolker, NREL

Bringing lessons learned to NREL

After her travels, Kolker came to NREL to continue combining her passions for geothermal energy and tackling climate change. Kolker has worked on a range of projects ranging from resource assessments to technical-economic analysis of geothermal district heating systems.

Now, Kolker is working on an exciting new international project, working with partners in Iceland and four other European countries to explore supercritical energy sources and systems and apply lessons learned at demonstration sites in Iceland and Oregon. Because supercritical sources can be able to produce 10 times the amount of energy from one, as well as a typical geothermal plant, it would be extremely beneficial to utilize these sources.

Benefit from Industry Partnerships

Assessing the characterization and use of the earth’s underground resources, it is keeping an eye on the relationship between fossil fuels and the geothermal sectors, as oil and gas companies have useful underground data that the geothermal energy sector needs.

She has seen how government involvement in countries like Japan, France and Iceland have led to the development of geothermal heat and power projects, and Kolker is excited to see how the DOE will continue to help boost geothermal energy research for set up even more.

From her global travels, Kolker has been inspired by several things, including:

Collaborations between underground industries

Governments that take risks

Focusing heavily on heating and cooling

Combined geothermal heat and energy (CHP) microgrids for energy elasticity.

She is looking forward to integrating these priorities into her NREL research and is excited about the knowledge sharing that will emerge from this new international project.

In particular, Kolker was highlighted in the DOE Women in Energy series and recently published 2021 U.S. Geothermal Energy Production and Central Heating Market Report, along with its co-authors.

Learn more about her colleagues and NRELs geothermal research.