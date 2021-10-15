The new Board of Directors is elected to provide scientific and strategic leadership to the International Science Council





Paris, October 14, 2021 Boardsht appointed a new Board of Directors to lead the International Science Council, an international non-governmental organization working to provide a global voice for science. The Governing Board is a central decision-making body of the Council, which was formed in 2018 by the merger of the International Science Council (ICSU), representing the natural sciences and the International Council of Social Sciences (ISSC). In 2nd The ISC General Assembly, which is currently taking place, ISC Members elected four Board of Directors Officers and ten Ordinary Members to join the next ISC President, Peter Gluckman, who takes over the presidency at the end of 2021 General Assembly. Motoko Kotani has been elected President-elect, assuming the Presidency at the next General Assembly in 2024. Anne Husebekk has been elected Vice President for Freedom and Accountability in Science, Salim Abdool Karim as Vice President for Extension and Engagement, and Sawako Shirahase as Vice President for Council Finance. The ten ordinary board members elected today are: Karina Batthyany; Franoise Baylis; Geoffrey Boulton; Melody Burkins; Mei-Hung Chiu; Pamela Matson; Helena Nader; Walter Oyawa; Maria Paradiso; Martin Visbeck. The Chief Executive Officer, Heide Hackmann, is an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors. The new Board takes over the leadership of the ISC at a critical time and I am honored and privileged to be given the responsibility of chairing the Board, said Peter Gluckman, the next President of the ISC. Board membership reflects the multi-discipline of the Council membership base, as well as regional and gender diversity. The new Governing Board faces the ongoing challenge of ensuring that science has a growing influence on the multilateral agenda. The natural and social sciences have a critical role to play as the world faces complex challenges from COVID-19 to climate change, and from conflict reduction to inequality, health inequality, poverty, food challenges, water and energy, and coexistence with technology that progress rapidly With These issues are complicated by misinformation and politicization of knowledge. At the same time, the nature and behavior of science is changing rapidly, and the ISC has a critical role to play in working with the scientific community, the policy community, and society to ensure better outcomes for people and the planet. Among its tasks, the Steering Board provides strategic leadership and develops priority activities and business plans for approval by the General Assembly, as well as monitors the implementation and performance of these plans. The Board oversees the scientific activities and other operations of the Council and reports to the General Assembly, as well as proposes the draft budget and the rate of annual dues to be paid by the Members. Download this press release. About ISC The International Science Council (ISC) works globally to catalyze and invoke scientific expertise, advice and influence on issues of great interest to both science and society. ISC is a non-governmental organization with a unique global membership that brings together over 200 International Scientific Unions and Associations, as well as regional and national scientific organizations, including Academies and Research Councils. The ISC was established in 2018 as a result of a merger between the International Council for Science (ICSU) and the International Council for Social Sciences (ISSC). It is the only international non-governmental organization that unites the natural and social sciences and the largest global scientific organization of its kind. For more information about ISC see https://council.science/ and follow ISC at Tweet, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and to YouTubewith CONTACT Lizzie Sayer, Senior Communications Officer, International Science Council

