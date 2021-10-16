The suspect confesses to the rage with the bow and arrow in Norway





KONGSBERG, Norway The man accused of killing five people and injuring two others with a bow and arrow in the small Scandinavian town of Kongsberg has confessed to rage, his defense lawyer said in an interview on Friday. Espen Anderson Brathen, 37, a Danish national and convert to Islam, admits to committing the acts he is accused of, said his lawyer, Fredrick Neumann, adding that his client was also undergoing a mental health assessment by doctors. and health personnel. Mr Brathen, who has been charged with murder, has not yet pleaded guilty, despite pleading guilty. Following a court hearing Friday, his detention was extended as investigators continue to gather their case, following a horrific murder blast this week that spreads fear in the city of 27,000 people and shook the whole country. Mr Brathen was arrested Wednesday night after entering a Coop Extra supermarket in Kongsberg and starting shooting arrows from a hunting bow at shoppers, authorities say. He then ran out into the streets, at one point avoiding police and firing arrows in multiple directions, leaving a total of five people dead and two others injured.

Authorities said the attack had the hallmarks of an act of terror, but they have not yet provided a motive for the attack. They are also reviewing past incidents in which Mr. Brathen displayed violent tendencies. Last year, the suspect was given a six-month detention order at the request of his parents. According to court records, his parents called police after Mr Brathen refused to leave their home, threatened to kill his father and left a Colt revolver on their sofa. Mr Brathen had previously been convicted of theft and drug possession. We are all shocked by what happened, Kongsbergs Mayor Anne Sand told a news conference on Friday. Events is a tragic event, and we as a society will have to carry it with us for many years The Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, who took over the post his post on Thursday, is expected to visit the city soon.

In the city center on Friday morning, residents gathered around a memorial of candles and flowers to commemorate the victims. A 75-year-old woman, who declined to be identified, described the killings as a tragedy and asked if Mr Brathen had fallen into the cracks of the local mental health system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/15/world/europe/norway-murder-bow-arrow-terrorism.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

