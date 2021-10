Member of the Board of Directors of AANA Chairs the International Evidence Panel COVID-19

|

PARK RIDGE, Ill., October 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / -While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll worldwide, Registered Anesthetic Nurse Wood Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, is working to ensure that the international health care system develops strong health policies evidence-based and distribution systems. American Association of Nursing Anesthesiology (PRNewsfoto / American Association of Nurses A) Riddle, a member of American Association of Nursing Anesthesiology (AANA) The Board of Directors and co-chair of the Cochrane US Network, led a group of roundtables of international health executives at Cochrane Convenes to address the prioritization and identification of user testing needs. Their findings were recently presented to an international audience of healthcare executives, elected officials and test users. “The findings from this event will be used to shape the development of future international health policy,” Riddle said. “This will help the global healthcare community deliver stronger evidence-based responses to future global health emergencies.” Riddle was the only anesthesia professional representing the entire American health care system at Cochrane Convenes. Led by Cochrane, co-sponsored by World Health Organization, and co – organized with partners e COVID-END (COVID-19 Evidence Network to Support Decision Making), recommendations and lessons from Cochrane Convenes will form an action plan to advocate for change in the global health evidence community, including those who produce evidence, share health messages and those who use evidence to make decisions in politics and practice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing anesthetists across the country have been essential in treating the deadliest part of the disease, in addition to providing the highest anesthesia care. They have served as experts in airway management, hemodynamic monitoring, ventilator patient management, and general management of critically ill patients. Observations and recommendations from CochraneConvenes include: The response to pandemic evidence has been weighed against high-income countries. Funders need to invest more in research conducted by low- and middle-income countries, support training and communication needs, and address inequality in what is funded.

Build expertise in tracking uncertainty about what is known and is not known during a health emergency.

Stronger links are needed across sectors; this includes building and stimulating institutions, partnerships and networks to better prepare for future emergencies. Cochrane is an international charity formed to organize medical research findings to facilitate evidence-based choices regarding health interventions involving health professionals, patients, and policymakers. It includes 53 review groups based on research institutions around the world. View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE American Association of Nursing Anesthesiology

