Ecological civilization: an empty slogan or will China act on the environment? | environment

This week, China took on the responsibility of hosting a major UN environmental conference for the first time, at the opening of Cop15 in KunmingWith the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases and the largest consumer of natural resources it may seem like a strange choice to hold talks to stop ecosystem destruction and mass extinctions of wildlife, but the conference marks a turning point in the development of China and an international debut for ecological civilization, a little-known phrase outside its borders with major implications for the planet.

Amid uncertainty over whether President Xi Jinping will attend climate-critical talks at Cop26 in Glasgow, the environmental slogan is at the heart of a possible misunderstanding between China and the West. Some commentators have been quick to suggest that the absence reported by Xis is evidence that China has become the type, an example of world leaders who speak but do not those who have irritated the Queen so much. But others point out that Xi, who has not left China since not attending the UN General Assembly in New York last year or traveling to Kunming for the Cop15 summit China is expecting this week, has been clear about his guidance principles on the environment.

We will take the development of an ecological civilization as our guide to coordinate the relationship between man and nature, Xi said in his keynote address at the largely ceremonial opening of Cop15 in southern Yunnan province on Tuesday, where he announced a $ 233 million ( 170m) fund for biodiversity protection in developing countries. Governments are expected to reach a Paris-style UN-style agreement on nature during the second phase of the summit next year by agreeing on targets for reducing pollution, stopping the spread of invasive species and increasing protected areas.

Blocks of residential towers in Beijing. China’s rapid economic growth in recent decades has come at a huge cost to nature. Photo: Greg Baker / AFP / Getty

Xi stressed the importance of living within planetary boundaries and building a green, low-carbon economy, solving the problems created by industrialization. Russian President Vladimir Putin also alluded to an ecological civilization in his remarks to the delegates. Prince Charles has also hinted at it, paying tribute to the intimate understanding of nature that has sustained Chinese civilization for thousands of years.

But what does ecological civilization mean for China and the world? Superficially, it is the slogan for Chinese efforts to embrace environmental sustainability and move from four decades of rapid economic growth that have come at great cost to nature, experts say. Beijing’s 2060 carbon neutrality target, commitment to maximize emissions by 2030 and decision to end funding for overseas coal-fired power plants are part of it, they add, but it also covers traditional medicine, the wildlife trade , hydropower dams and farming methods With Ecological Civilization is an axiom of Xi Jinping Thought, the political ideology of Chinese presidents, now embodied together with Mao Zedong Thought and Deng Xiaoping Theory in the constitution of Chinese communist parties.

Books by Xi Jinping on sale at Cop15 this week. The policies of the presidents are now listed alongside the Mao Zedong Thought within the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: AFP / Geti

It started in 2017 when Xi Jinping introduced ecological civilization into the party statute, says Dr Yu Jie, based in London think tank Chatham HouseWith It shows the great importance of a policy that revolves around environmental protection. Sustainable development is one of the key policy areas in which he is focusing on his mandate. In recent years, ecological civilization has been mostly about words, but very few works on the international stage. But I think the announcement from China about the withdrawal of funds for coal plants [abroad] is part of a change that has begun to appear.

The repeatedly delayed opening of Cop15 has given China an opportunity to bring ecological civilization to the world stage. Unlike the UN climate talks, the US is not a party to Convention on Biological Diversity and China can more easily set the agenda. or statements backed by more than 100 environment ministers this week has Ecological Civilization: Building a Common Future for All Life on Earth at the top, a sign Beijing wants to make its mark in biodiversity and climate talks.

Many Western policy analysts believe that perhaps climate diplomacy will be one of the elements where the US and China can work together. But in fact, I do not think so, Yu warns. China will play a much larger role in international environmental governance. We will see a much stronger push from Beijing for their environmental agenda to be adopted by the rest of the world.

In China, ecological civilization is marked by phrases with difficult English translations, such as the Green Mountains are the Gold Mountains and the Silver Mountains, commonly quoted by Xi, which aims to highlight the importance of a healthy environment for economic development. . In recent years another phrase, building a beautiful China, has also appeared in the Chinese state media, suggesting a high-level push in a similar direction.

Shennongjia, a world heritage site in Hubei province. Green mountains are mountains of gold and mountains of silver, is a slogan that Xi uses to highlight the importance of environments in economic development. Photo: Sipa Asia / Rex / Shutterstock

Since Xi first used the phrase, a host of documents have been issued by the central government and reforms have been introduced. On Tuesday, Beijing announced it would create China’s first national parks. State media say the protected land area covers 89,000 square kilometers (230,000 sq km), and nearly 30% of the major terrestrial wildlife species identified in China.

Phrases depicting ecological civilization are ubiquitous in the Chinese media, says Ma Jun, a Beijing-based environmental activist and former investigative journalist. Mas’s writing on pollution helped spark an environmental awakening in China in the early 2000s. Water crisis in China published in China in 1999 and in the west in 2004 detailed the suffering of communities caused by pollution, which were largely accepted as the price of economic development.

He said: The Chinese are getting richer and richer and they want a safe and healthy environment. We are entering a new phase in human development. For the Industrial Revolution, man gained all this power to conquer and transform nature. But this new civilization means that we must strive to live in harmony with nature. Mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, wetlands and pastures: they are all part of a community. For an ecological civilization, we must strive to tackle air, water and soil pollution.

As China gets richer, its citizens expect the environment in which they live to be protected. They are also rewriting the social contract between the ruler and the ruled. Reports of water pollution and air pollution anger citizens, who then turn to social media to complain.

A residential block in Chengdu, Sichua. Although environmentalism appears to be most prevalent in Chinese politics, coal and gas imports into the country have increased. Photo: AFP / Geti

But despite the importance of the phrase in China, some suggest that ecological civilization is a style triumph over substance when it comes to the environment.

Experts say the decisions China makes in the next decade will determine the success of international agreements on climate and nature. But in the midst of a growing energy crisis, coal and natural gas imports to China have risen. Even so far, Beijing has not joined the growing movement of countries that promise to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030 (30×30 initiative) led by France, Costa Rica and the UK, which recently added India to its rankswith

It is a dilemma for Chinese policymakers. But whatever the ultimate definition of ecological civilization, Xi has made it the core of Beijing’s action on the environment.

Ecological civilization represents the development trend of human civilization, he said, as he concluded his speech on Tuesday. Let us join hands and follow the philosophy of ecological civilization and shoulder our responsibility for future generations.

Find more extinction age coverage here and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston AND Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features