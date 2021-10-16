British lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with votersExBulletin

International
British lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with voters
A member of parliament from Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has died after being stabbed several times while meeting with local voters in his constituency.
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
In Britain, counterterrorism officers are investigating whether the stabbing death of a member of the British Parliament today was an act of terrorism. The lawmaker was killed while meeting voters in a town 40 miles east of London. NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins us now. Hello, Frank.
FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hello, Ailsa.
CHANG: So can you tell us more about what exactly happened? And how are the police investigating at this point?
LANGFITT: Yes. Apparently, a 25-year-old attacked Sir David Amess, stabbing him several times. He was in a Methodist church in Essex. And ambulances arrived. They tried to resurrect him, but they could not. Police arrested the man at the scene. Reports are that he actually stayed nearby, nor did he try to leave. And terrorism specialists are now dealing with the case. This does not mean that it is a case of terrorism, but they will look closely at this possibility and use the usual approach – going through the phone, laptop, looking for some extremist material. , any links to extremists the police have seen.
CHANGE: Right. And can you tell us a little more about Sir David Amess? For example, is there any clear reason he would have been targeted?
LANGFITT: No, I do not think so. I mean, if you look at his political positions, there is nothing that would suggest, necessarily, that would inspire this kind of violence. Mr. David had been in parliament for almost 40 years …
CHANGE: Wow.
LANGFITT: … Represented various constituencies there in Essex and known for their deep Catholic faith, focused on animal welfare, pro-life issues. He was a strong Brexiteer. He was also co-chair of the British Parliamentary Committee on Iran’s Freedom, which is a fierce critic of the Tehran government. But overall, I think it’s very popular. And Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that earlier today.
(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)
PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: The reason I think people are so shocked and sad is, above all, he was one of the best, the best, the softest people in politics.
CHANG: Well, I’m curious, Frank. How safe are British lawmakers? And are the officials there reviewing that much?
LANGFITT: Well, they’re not going to address that security issue right now. I think they are focusing on the investigation, and I also think out of respect for Amess’s family. But Priti Patel – she is responsible for law enforcement in the country, basically, and she says these are legitimate questions, and she will answer soon.
Little sense for Americans how this works. There have been attacks on the parliament building here, so security is very heavy there. But when British lawmakers go out and meet their constituents, there is no official security.
CHANGE: Interesting.
LANGFITT: And this meeting – what he was doing today – is really part of a political tradition and structure of political life here. Parliamentarians go outside. They meet people face to face. They ask questions …
CHANGE: Yes.
LANGFITT: … In these small environments and, as you know, try to help people. And so they approach it.
CHANG: I mean, isn’t this the second assassination, however, of a British lawmaker in recent years?
LANGFITT: You’re right. In 2016, in the middle of the Brexit campaign, a woman named Jo Cox – Labor Party lawmaker – was killed in very similar circumstances. The attacker was a white supremacist, ultranationalist who stabbed and shot him. And at the time, he shouted, this is for Britain. So we have seen political violence like this in the past.
CHANGE: Yes. This is NPR’s Frank Langfitt. Thank you, Frank.
LANGFITT: Good to talk, Ailsa.
