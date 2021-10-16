Jacqueline Ottmann was appointed as the new president of the University of the First Nations of Canada

Dr Jacqueline Ottmann was officially installed as the new president of the University of the First Nations of Canada on Friday.

The ceremony that took place on the Regina campus was a traditional celebration with music and dancers.

Although Ottmann began her term on September 7, she says she is honored to be part of the University’s legacy.

“The University of the First Nations of Canada is about presence. Its presence should be heard and felt around the world in ways that celebrate the knowledge of indigenous people,” she said.

Ottmann says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter at the university.

“I am very aware that I will represent the University of the First Nations of Canada wherever I go and bear this responsibility with great respect,” she said.

A statement from the university said Ottmann is Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and a member of the First Nation Fishing Lake in southern Saskatchewan. Ottmann said her first language spoken at home was Nakawe.

Bob Kayseas had been the interim president of the school for the past two years. During that time, he also held his position as academic vice president, a position he has returned to full-time.