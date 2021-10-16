International
‘Powerlessness’ in Lytton, BC says mayor as residents question findings on devastating fire
Residents of Lytton, BC, are experiencing a “feeling of helplessness,” its mayor says, following a report on the cause of the fire that devastated their city over the summer.
On Thursday, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) ruled out train activity like the mammoth fire spark, raising eyebrows between witnesses and those familiar with the region’s history of trains and fires.
“Many unanswered questions about why locals were not given a chance to impart their knowledge of the situation,” said Mayor Jan Polderman.
The wildfire that devastated Lytton, BC was not related to train activity: report
The massive fire, first detected on June 30, destroyed approximately 90 percent of Lytton’s infrastructure. It killed two people, injured more and displaced hundreds.
The TSB did not interview any Lytton residents as part of its investigation, but described the work done over the three months as “extensive.”
On Friday, lead investigator James Carmichael said the TSB relied on RCMP interviews of Lytton residents and witnesses as it was not called in to investigate until nearly 10 days after the fire.
Lytton residents react to TSB report not linking railroad to deadly fire
“The interviews conducted by RCMP in the following days would probably be more valuable to us than trying to go out and get someone to talk to him after they had two weeks to think about everything that had happened, he had been evacuated from his homes. them, “Carmichael explained.
“We just thought the interviews would be more accurate.”
100 days after fire devastated Lytton, BC, residents still scattered feel frustrated, isolated
The fire started after a few days of record heat in Lytton.
According to the TSB report, a Canadian Pacific coal train with 157 cars passed through Lytton 18 minutes before the first fire was reported, in the area of suspected fire origin, but no conclusive evidence was found to suggest it was cause.
Some current and former Lytton residents believe a video posted on social media seems to catch that train and the flames together. Trains have been known to light fires in hot weather in the past, they add.
Mayor reflects on signing Lytton evacuation order, BC amid devastating fire
“There are a lot of locals who think the trains are responsible,” Polderman said, referring to the June 30 fire.
“Having said that, there has to be clear evidence in one way or another, and I’m waiting for that evidence to be presented.”
Polderman said he is concerned that TSB investigators in this case did not have sufficient expertise in the fires, and like some of his constituents, he questioned the entirety of the investigation.
‘Where the buildings stood is simply scorched earth’: Lytton’s new video, before Christ, shows destruction
Carmichael said the TSB could contract fire experts if necessary, but “there does not appear to be any reason”, as the BC Salt Fire Service had its own investigators of the origin of the fire in the case.
Both the BC Wildfire Service and the BC RCMP are still conducting their examinations, and Polderman said he is looking forward to seeing the results.
“This is just one of three investigations and we just have to wait to hear what the experts have to say.”
A group of Lytton residents will gather at the Lytton First Nation gas station on Sunday to express their dissatisfaction with the TSB report.
