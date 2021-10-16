Public servants must be vaccinated by December 17, says the NL government

Public servants in Newfoundland and Labrador must be vaccinated by Dec. 17, the provincial government announced Friday afternoon. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

Public servants in Newfoundland and Labrador will have until Dec. 17 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the provincial government.

Prime Minister Andrew Furey, Deputy Prime Minister Siobhan Coady and Health Minister John Haggiean announced the plan Friday, detailing how the provincial government will handle vaccination status as workers move from work at home to returning to work.

The policy will apply to all provincial government departments, including agencies, boards and commissions. It also applies to employees serving vulnerable populations, including long-term and personal care homes, schools and childcare providers, and business employees where the NLVaxPass application is required.

Employees and departments will be tasked with maintaining an up-to-date list of fully vaccinated employees, as well as ensuring that guidelines are followed. All documents certifying vaccination, exemptions or testing of COVID-19 will be stored in accordance with provincial access information and privacy legislation.

“Another way to help people feel safe,” Prime Minister Andrew Furey said on Friday, adding that the decision to order vaccinations was not an easy one. “Being fully vaccinated protects not just one individual; it protects us all.”

Employees who have not provided evidence of full vaccination or an exemption granted by Dec. 17 will be deemed not to be pursuing policies, the government says.

Employees employed on or after the deadline must be fully vaccinated by the start date. Job offers will be revoked without an approved vaccination or exemption. The rules also apply to on-site employees who work alongside key government employees, such as vendors and contractors.

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey announced the policy on Friday. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

A person is considered to be fully vaccinated when at least two weeks have elapsed since the second dose of an individual COVID-19 vaccine.

Furey said the policy also applies to school teachers. He said there is room for accommodation but co-operation is expected and a refusal to abide by the policy could result in a free absence. He did not say if anyone could end up not being vaccinated.

He added that accommodations can also be made for people who can do their work from home or another location outside a major government office, and that more on fines and enforcement is expected to be available next week.

The decision also applies to healthcare workers, according to Coady, who said it is the job of the province to ensure people are protected.

“Our healthcare system is very, very strong. I know medical professionals understand how important it is to be vaccinated, and I would think they would be consistent with that as well.”

Deputy Prime Minister Siobhan Coady said she expects workers in the province’s health care system to be vaccinated by December 17th. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

The policy also includes a COVID-19 testing element that may be applied in certain cases where a person would have to be tested twice a week at his or her own expense, but testing will not be required for people who are excluded from medicine.

Exemptions can only be approved for medical reasons and must be provided by an appropriate healthcare provider. When exemptions cannot be provided by a family doctor, Haggie said, they can be obtained from a nurse.

Furey said he expects the number of people in this group to be small, people who are not being tested should not cause an increase in cases or affect health services.

People with allergies to a component in a vaccine or who have a pre-existing vaccine-related condition, such as myocarditis, are also likely to be part of the group that needs to be tested frequently, he said.

Furey said Dec. 17 dates were chosen to allow unvaccinated people time to get two doses of vaccine ahead of schedule. While some provinces, including Quebec, have had to postpone their deadlines to allow more workers to be fully vaccinated, he said he hopes this is not the case in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“People knew this was coming, and we gave them an extra long runway to get the vaccines they needed,” Furey said.

“Our goal is not to change the deadline, but our goal was not to have a deadline to start. So we will adapt accordingly as the virus changes.”

The policy will be reviewed at least every six months, according to the provincial government.

The unions react

The Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) said cooperation from all parties is key to making this vaccine mandate work.

CUPE wants the provincial government and employers to consult with unions throughout the mandate distribution, and said it would closely monitor the situation and “address the actions of employers on a case-by-case basis”.

“We have an obligation to all our members, including those who are not vaccinated,” CUPE NLSherry Hillierin said in a press release. “Employers are required to provide reasonable accommodation for employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.”

NAPE President Jerry Earle says he is encouraging members of his union, who have no exceptions, to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

Meanwhile, the president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public and Private Employees Association, Jerry Earle, told reporters Friday that his union has always supported vaccinations and will look at things on a case-by-case basis.

“I would encourage people, if they do not have an exception, to be vaccinated for their health and safety, for their colleagues, for the health and safety of people who are entrusted with their care,” Earle said.

Yvette Coffey, president of the province-registered nurses union, told CBC News that they have been part of the consultation process and they fully support the plan.

“We believe in science and science says we follow public health guidelines, get vaccinated, do our social distancing and that’s better for our province, and the country and the globe,” Coffey said Friday afternoon.

She said a “high percentage” of her membership was supportive of the vaccine mandate, but did not have an exact number.

Friday Update for COVID-19

The provincial Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but active cases continue to decline with 11 more recovered.

Two of Friday’s cases are in the Eastern Health region. Both are female. One relates to international travel, the other is under investigation by public health.

The other two cases are divided between the Central Health and Western Health regions. The case in central Newfoundland is under investigation, while the case in western Newfoundland relates to travel within Canada.

None of Friday’s cases are related to previous groupings.

Out of 11 recovered, three in the Eastern Health region and eight in the Central Health region. The province now has 53 active cases, up from 60 on Thursday.

Nine people are in hospital, two less than on Thursday. Four are in critical care.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador