Uighurs in Afghanistan fear China will push Taliban to oust themExBulletin



Tom McShane / Loop Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

BEIJING In 1961, Muhammad’s teenage parents loaded as many items as they could into oaks and horses, then set off to walk towards the snow-capped Pamir Mountains. Their destination: Afghanistan.

They were among hundreds of Uyghurs who have fled the northwestern China Xinjiang region of Afghanistan since the 1950s. ‘escaped religious and political persecution under the Chinese government.

They settled all over Afghanistan, raised families and created new life for themselves as Afghan citizens.

Now, like thousands of other Afghan citizens, they are desperate to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban tighten their grip on the country. In addition to the Uighurs, they say they face another threat: deportation by the Taliban to China, which has arbitrarily banned large numbers of them and subjected them to severe religious restrictions, forced labor, and even forced sterilization. Chinese authorities deny allegations of human rights abuses and say they are working to prevent a Uighur uprising.

“We are afraid of the Taliban, but we are also afraid of China,” said Muhammad, 45, from his home in Kabul. NPR is using only one of his names because he fears that open speech will bring revenge by the Taliban or Chinese authorities.

A Taliban visit to China has alarmed Afghan Uighurs

China has long accused separatists closely linked to the East Turkestan Independence Movement, a militant group seeking to establish an independent Uyghur state, of trying to incite attacks on Chinese soil. The Chinese government blames ETIM for the violent attacks in China in the late 1990s and at its embassy in Kyrgyzstan in 2016.



Li Ran / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Uyghurs have traveled in Syria and Afghanistan and fought alongside insurgents there. Last week, the Islamic State in Khorasan said a Uighur member of the militant group was involved in the suicide bombing of a mosque in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province that killed dozens of worshipers.

But there is no sign that the Taliban have included Uyghur warriors in their forces. Experts say the Taliban have actually worked with the governments of Pakistan and China over the past two decades to monitor Uyghur militant groups in Region.

However, with most US troops now withdrawing from the region, China fears Uighur separatist fighters could be trained in Afghanistan to attack China and has sought assurances from the Taliban to prevent this from happening. In July, China welcomed a senior Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the coastal city of Tianjin. There, the Taliban delegation vowed not to allow any group harmful to China’s interests, including ETIM, to use Afghan soil to train.

The Taliban visit the troubled Uighurs in Afghanistan, who fear China will push the Islamic group to expel them. It would not be the first time, according to Uighur lawyers, who say the Chinese government has successfully pressured other countries to forcibly return Uighurs to China, where they are at high risk of detention or imprisonment.

Uighurs say they are already being bullied by Afghanistan’s new leaders. “The Taliban are coming to my relative’s house and asking about her daughters,” said Abdul Aziz Naseri, a 27-year-old Kabul-born Uighur, which left the family worried that Taliban fighters might force the girls. to marry them. “That’s why they are very afraid to live there.”

Nasser’s parents left the Xinjiang town of Yarkand and crossed into Afghanistan with a caravan of several dozen other families in 1976. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan three years later, his parents moved to Pakistan. Naser himself has relocated to Istanbul, Turkey.

Nasser has made a list of about 500 Uighurs who want to leave Afghanistan for destinations like Turkey, Pakistan or wherever he would take them. They include four uncles and an aunt, as well as dozens of cousins ​​who are stranded in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

So far, since the Taliban returned to power in August, Nasser says he knows only one Uighur who managed to leave Afghanistan a woman who arrived in Italy.

Uighurs have historically migrated to Afghanistan

Long before Nasser and Muhammad’s parents left for Afghanistan, the country was already home to Uighurs for centuries.

“Most Uighurs do not profess the same kind of Islam that the Taliban do,” says Sean Roberts, a Georgetown University professor who has studied Uighurs. “[Uyghurs are] much more focused on gender equality in terms of their children’s path and career. They may be religious, but they are not focused on Sharia law as the ultimate authority in their lives. “

Well-established family, trade, and pilgrimage networks connecting communities in China and Afghanistan were for the most part why many Uighurs fleeing Communist Party-ruled China chose Afghanistan as a refuge.

However, the Uighurs have faced difficulties shaking the suspicions of the officials they are working with and sympathizing with the militants. In 2001, the United States captured 22 Uighurs in Afghanistan suspected of collaborating with al-Qaeda and sent them to Guantanamo Bay.

Roberts says most Uyghurs who ended up in the Guantanamo Bay detention center were economic migrants actually sold by Pakistani reward hunters to the US government. “They were interrogated for months and months, and years in some cases, before the United States realized that these people were not a threat to the United States or really to anyone,” he says.

While most Uighurs still live within the borders of modern China, for centuries, they often crossed the Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan and beyond, as international traders and on pilgrimage to Mecca.

“With the advent of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, a large part of that movement stops,” says Rian Thum, a professor at the English University of Manchester who studies Uighur cultural history. “But before that, the movement of caravans and individuals even through really high mountain ranges and long ocean distances was extremely common.”

Omer Khan, director of a Uyghur advocacy group based in Pakistan, estimates that he has contacts with up to 80 Uighur families living in Afghanistan, mainly in the north of the country, but an exact total number of the community in the country is unknown.

Life has been waiting since the Taliban returned

Among them are Muhammad and his relatives. His parents and grandparents were part of a community of Uighur farmers and traders in Ghulja, or Yining in Chinese, a city north of Xinjiang. But they tried to escape ethnic discrimination and religious persecution under communist rule by making a bold effort: a journey across China’s narrow border with Afghanistan, through one of the highest mountain ranges in the world.

They survived and settled briefly in Kabul before being liberated in Pakistan during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, as did the Nasser family. Muhammad did not return to Kabul until 2002, after the U.S. military lifted the last piece of Taliban control.

Life was good for almost two decades later, especially for the women in Muhammad’s family. He set up a pearl trading business. His wife, a doctor, had a job at an Afghan government hospital. His son is currently studying journalism. His eldest daughter completed her law degree this year.

But their lives were cut short as the Taliban returned to power this summer.

During the Shiite holiday of Ashura in mid-August, Muhammad convened an urgent family reunion. Relatives in panic made desperate proposals to smuggle themselves into Iran or Pakistan. Muhammad decided that his priority now was to send his five children, aged 12 to 24, to any stable place that would take them.

But the family remains stranded in Afghanistan.

“My parents lived years of war, and now I have to suffer once again during the war,” says Muhammad. “My only wish is to bring my children to a place where they will be able to live in peace and get an education.”