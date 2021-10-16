Protests as Italy’s crossing for Covid becomes mandatory for workers





Anyone on the payroll – in the public or private sector – must have a “green pass” with a QR code as evidence of complete vaccination, recent cure from infection or a negative test within the previous 48 hours.

Employees who go to work without a permit risk a fine of up to 1,500 euros ($ 1,730) and unpaid suspension. Employers can also face fines if they allow staff to work without it.

The largest demonstrations were in the main northeastern port of Trieste, where working groups had threatened to block operations, and about 6,000 protesters, some chanting and setting fire, gathered outside the gates.

About 40% of Trieste port workers are not vaccinated, said Stefano Puzzer, a local union official, a much higher percentage than in the general Italian population.

Regional Governor Massimiliano Fedriga told SkyTG24: “The (Trieste) port is working. Of course there will be some difficulties and fewer people at work, but it is working.” “Going green is a bad thing, it is discrimination under the law. Nothing more. It is not a health regulation, it is just a political movement to create divisions between people …”, said Fabio Bocin, a 59-year-old port worker in Trieste. In Genoa, Italy’s other main port, about 100 protesters blocked the entrance to trucks, a Reuters witness said. In Rome, riot police stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. A protest would also be held at the capital Circus Maximus on Friday afternoon. Italian government statistics say 81 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and more than 85 percent have had the first dose. Italy has also started boosting shots for those with compromised immunity and who are over 80 years old. The certificate has been required on long-distance and indoor trains, including restaurants, museums and gyms since 1 September. The cabinet of Prime Minister Mario Draghi approved the rule – one of the strictest measures in the world against Covid – in mid – September. It is effective until the end of the year. About 15% of private employees and 8% of the public sector do not have green permits, an internal government document seen by Reuters estimates. The government hoped the move that made the health transition mandatory would persuade unvaccinated Italians to change their minds, but with over 80% of residents over the age of 12 already fully inoculated and low levels of infection, this increase has not materialized. Right-wing parties and the Brothers of Italy and some unions say that, to address the risk of staff shortages, the validity of Covid tests should be extended from 48 to 72 hours, and they should be free for unvaccinated workers. But the government has so far resisted those calls. The center-left Democratic Party, which is part of Draghi’s ruling coalition, says making tampons free would be tantamount to an amnesty for tax evaders.

