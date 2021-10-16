Forecast of MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 City / Town; Weather conditions; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Mostly sunny, beautiful; 63; 39; S; 5; 65%; 6%; 3 Albert Lea; Sunny and warmer; 67; 41; S; 5; 57%; 5%; 3 Alexander; Lots of sun; 66; 45; SSE; 6; 62%; 4%; 3 Anoka County; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 44; SSE; 5; 61%; 6%; 3 Appleton; Sunny and gentle; 70; 43; SSE; 4; 56%; 4%; 3 Austin; Sunny and warmer; 66; 42; S; 4; 59%; 6%; 3 Baudette; Lots of sun; 61; 40; SE; 5; 62%; 5%; 3 Bemidji; Lots of sun; 63; 40; SSW; 4; 63%; 4%; 3 Benson; Sunny and gentle; 68; 41; SE; 6; 65%; 5%; 3 Berens River; Lots of sun; 53; 42; SE; 5; 77%; 3%; 2 Bigfork; Sunny and gentle; 64; 40; SSE; 4; 57%; 5%; 3 Brainerd; Mostly sunny, mild; 66; 42; S; 6; 60%; 5%; 3 Brandon; Sunny and gentle; 66; 44; SSE; 6; 65%; 5%; 3 Bualli; Sunny and gentle; 66; 40; SSE; 5; 62%; 6%; 3 Cambridge; Lots of sun; 65; 40; S; 5; 68%; 7%; 3 Canby; Sunny and warm; 73; 46; S; 7; 51%; 5%; 3 Carberry; Sunny and gentle; 66; 35; S; 7; 73%; 0%; 3 Carman; Partly sunny, windy; 57; 48; WNW; 14; 65%; 35%; 3 Churchill; Sunny and gentle; 71; 44; SSE; 3; 49%; 4%; 3 Dwarf; Sunny and warmer; 62; 40; JP; 5; 56%; 5%; 3 Cook; Lots of sun; 60; 37; S; 3; 56%; 6%; 3 Crane Lake; Lots of sun; 59; 35; S; 2; 60%; 5%; 3 Crookston; Sunny and gentle; 63; 43; SSE; 8; 73%; 4%; 3 Dauphin; Sunny and gentler; 66; 41; SSW; 9; 63%; 0%; 2 Deerwood; Mostly sunny, mild; 65; 41; S; 5; 61%; 5%; 3 Detroit Lakes; Sunny and gentler; 64; 46; SSE; 5; 63%; 4%; 3 Dodge Center; Sunny and warmer; 65; 43; SSW; 6; 53%; 6%; 3 Duluth; Sunny and gentle; 64; 42; SSW; 7; 56%; 6%; 3 Duluth Sky Harbor; Sunny and pleasant; 61; 44; JP; 7; 61%; 5%; 3 Elbow Lake; Sunny and gentle; 63; 45; SSE; 6; 69%; 6%; 3 Ely; Lots of sun; 58; 36; S; 6; 55%; 3%; 3 Eveleth; Lots of sun; 60; 36; S; 5; 61%; 6%; 3 Fairmont; Gentle sunny; 69; 43; SSW; 7; 57%; 4%; 3 Faribault; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 43; S; 4; 59%; 6%; 3 Fergus Waterfall; Sunny and gentle; 66; 45; SE; 6; 67%; 5%; 3 Dega Fisher; Sunny and gentle; 62; 38; S; 6; 67%; 1%; 2 Flag Island; Lots of sun; 56; 48; S; 4; 68%; 4%; 3 Flin Flon; Mostly sunny, mild; 58; 39; SE; 7; 75%; 9%; 2 Fosston; Sunny and gentle; 62; 44; SSE; 7; 73%; 6%; 3 George Island; Breathe in the afternoon; 55; 50; SSE; 12; 85%; 3%; 2 Gillam; Mostly cloudy; 46; 33; SE; 6; 77%; 9%; 2 Gimli; Lots of sun; 57; 43; SSE; 7; 82%; 1%; 2 Glencoe; Sunny and beautiful; 67; 42; S; 4; 60%; 5%; 3 Glenwood; Sunny and pleasant; 67; 44; SSE; 6; 64%; 4%; 3 Grand Marais; Abundant sun; 59; 41; NW; 7; 57%; 3%; 3 Grand Marais Airports; Bright sun; 56; 36; NW; 7; 64%; 3%; 3 Grand Rapids; Sunny and gentler; 62; 40; SSW; 5; 62%; 5%; 3 Granite Falls; Sunny and warm; 71; 42; SSE; 6; 59%; 4%; 3 Gretna; Sunny and warm; 74; 45; S; 5; 50%; 4%; 4 Hallock; Sunny and gentle; 65; 44; SSE; 8; 70%; 5%; 3 Hibbing; Lots of sun; 60; 35; SSE; 5; 57%; 6%; 3 Hunters Point; Gentle sunny; 55; 43; SSE; 9; 76%; 1%; 2 Hutchinson; Sunny and gentle; 68; 42; SSE; 5; 65%; 6%; 3 International Crashes; Sunny and gentle; 62; 43; SSE; 5; 61%; 1%; 3 Ishulli; Sunny and gentler; 63; 38; SSE; 5; 56%; 5%; 3 Jackson; Lots of sun; 69; 43; S; 7; 54%; 4%; 3 Lakeville; Sunny and beautiful; 65; 40; S; 6; 59%; 7%; 3 Litchfield; Sunny and gentle; 68; 44; SSE; 5; 61%; 4%; 3 Small waterfalls; Mostly sunny; 65; 39; SSE; 4; 62%; 4%; 3 Long Prairie; Sunny and gentle; 65; 40; SSE; 5; 65%; 5%; 3 Longville; Sunny and gentle; 64; 41; SSW; 2; 61%; 4%; 3 Luverne; Sunny and gentle; 70; 41; SSE; 6; 57%; 3%; 3 Lake Lynn; Falling clouds; 49; 35; SSE; 8; 86%; 39%; 1 Madison; Sunny and very warm; 73; 42; SSE; 6; 56%; 5%; 3 Mankato; Sunny and pleasant; 69; 43; S; 7; 55%; 4%; 3 Lake Panja; Sunny and gentle; 66; 40; SSE; 5; 60%; 6%; 3 Marshall; Sunny and warm; 71; 46; SSW; 8; 54%; 4%; 3 Mcgregor; Sunny and gentle; 64; 38; SSE; 5; 63%; 5%; 3 Melita; Sunny and gentle; 68; 39; S; 6; 70%; 0%; 3 Minneapolis; Sunny and beautiful; 66; 44; SSE; 6; 56%; 7%; 3 Crystals Minneapolis; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 44; S; 5; 58%; 6%; 3 Re Minieapolis Flying; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 45; S; 5; 60%; 6%; 3 Montevideo; Sunny and gentle; 72; 43; SSE; 5; 58%; 4%; 3 Moorhead; Sunny and gentle; 66; 45; SSE; 7; 72%; 5%; 3 Lake Moose; Mostly sunny, mild; 64; 40; N; 2; 56%; 6%; 3 Mora; Sunny and pleasant; 63; 37; S; 5; 61%; 7%; 3 Morden; Sunny and gentle; 66; 36; S; 6; 76%; 1%; 3 Morris; Sunny and gentle; 69; 41; SSE; 6; 64%; 4%; 3 E re (Ulm); Sunny and pleasant; 68; 43; S; 4; 57%; 4%; 3 House of Norway; Gentle sunny; 55; 40; SSE; 6; 80%; 6%; 2 Oakpoint Marine; Lots of sun; 58; 42; SSE; 7; 79%; 1%; 2 Olivia; Sunny and gentle; 68; 42; SSE; 6; 61%; 5%; 3 Orr; Lots of sun; 61; 39; N; 2; 61%; 5%; 3 Ortonville; Sunny and gentle; 71; 42; SSE; 5; 60%; 4%; 3 Owatonna; Sunny and delightful; 67; 42; S; 6; 56%; 7%; 3 Park Rapids; Lots of sun; 65; 41; S; 6; 60%; 6%; 3 Paynesville; Sunny and gentle; 67; 43; SSE; 5; 64%; 4%; 3 Pilot Mound; Sunny and gentle; 64; 39; SSW; 10; 71%; 0%; 3 Pinawa; Sunny and gentle; 60; 45; SE; 5; 68%; 1%; 2 Lumi Pisha; Mostly sunny, milder; 64; 42; SSW; 2; 63%; 4%; 3 Stone of stone; Sunny and gentle; 70; 43; SSE; 7; 58%; 3%; 3 Portage Southport; Sunny and gentle; 64; 38; SSE; 6; 78%; 1%; 3 Preston; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 41; SSW; 7; 54%; 7%; 3 Princeton; Sunlit and pleasant; 66; 41; S; 3; 63%; 6%; 3 Red Wing; Sunny and beautiful; 66; 40; SSE; 5; 54%; 6%; 3 Redwood Falls; Lots of sun; 70; 43; S; 6; 58%; 4%; 3 Rochester; Sunny and warmer; 66; 42; S; 7; 53%; 5%; 3 Roseau; Sunny and gentle; 65; 43; SSE; 6; 66%; 4%; 3 Rush City; Sunny and pleasant; 63; 39; N; 3; 61%; 6%; 3 Lake Shoal; Sunny and gentle; 63; 35; SSE; 8; 74%; 0%; 3 Silver Bay; Lots of sun; 60; 45; NW; 5; 46%; 3%; 3 Slayton; Lots of sun; 69; 46; S; 8; 53%; 5%; 3 St. Paul of the South; Sunny and beautiful; 65; 44; SSE; 4; 60%; 7%; 3 Sprague; Sunny and gentle; 64; 42; SSE; 5; 66%; 1%; 3 Saint Clouds; Sunny and gentle; 65; 39; SSE; 6; 63%; 6%; 3 St. James; Sunny and pleasant; 68; 42; S; 7; 56%; 4%; 3 St. Paul; Sunny and pleasant; 66; 45; SSE; 5; 60%; 6%; 3 St. Paul Lake; Sunny and pleasant; 65; 41; SSE; 6; 57%; 7%; 3 Stanton; Sunny and beautiful; 67; 42; S; 5; 58%; 7%; 3 Staples; Sunny and gentler; 66; 43; S; 3; 61%; 6%; 3 Swan River; Sunny and gentle; 62; 37; SSE; 5; 54%; 5%; 3 Pas; Mostly sunny, mild; 57; 39; SSE; 11; 73%; 5%; 2 Thief River Falls; Sunny and gentle; 63; 43; SSE; 8; 68%; 5%; 3 Thompson; Partly sunny, mild; 48; 34; SE; 5; 86%; 21%; 2 Tracy; Sunny and gentle; 70; 47; S; 8; 52%; 5%; 3 Dy Porte; Sunny and pleasant; 62; 42; NW; 6; 53%; 4%; 3 Victoria Beach; Sunny and gentle; 59; 49; SSE; 10; 71%; 1%; 2 Wadena; Sunny and gentle; 64; 39; SSE; 5; 68%; 4%; 3 Warroad; Sunny and gentle; 62; 44; SSE; 4; 70%; 6%; 3 Wasagaming; Sunny and gentle; 63; 39; SSW; 7; 74%; 0%; 2 Waseca; Sunny and pleasant; 67; 41; S; 6; 57%; 6%; 3 Weak; sunny and gentle; 63; 45; S; 2; 62%; 6%; 3 Wheat; Sunny and gentle; 70; 42; SSE; 6; 64%; 4%; 3 Willmar; Sunny and gentle; 68; 43; SSE; 4; 57%; 5%; 3 Wilson Creek Weir; Sunny and pleasant; 68; 41; SSW; 7; 64%; 0%; 2 Windom; Sunny and beautiful; 68; 43; S; 7; 59%; 5%; 3 Winnipeg; Sunny and gentle; 62; 45; S; 1; 66%; 1%; 3 Winnipeg Forks; Sunny and gentle; 62; 45; S; 1; 66%; 1%; 3 Winona; Sunny and warmer; 66; 41; JP; 4; 62%; 5%; 3 Worthington; Sunny and gentle; 69; 44; SSW; 7; 54%; 4%; 3 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

