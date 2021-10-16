The recent water crisis in Iqaluits is the result of tainted promises for Inuit and Indigenous communities





Whether water is a human right is not a question most Canadians have had to face. However, for many of Canada’s Inuit and Indigenous communities, water counseling is simply a matter of “when”. Despite numerous federal commitments to end counseling in indigenous communities, an unacceptable gap in access to safe drinking water between the north and south of the country remains unacceptable. On Wednesday, Iqaluit declared a state of emergency as a result of contamination of petroleum hydrocarbons (fossil fuels), advising residents not to boil, filter or cook with any treated water supply until further notice. Subsequently, schools and offices were closed, and the already high price of bottled water rose further to $ 9 per liter, an unaffordable cost for most of Iqalummi. This current crisis represents the third water emergency Iqaluit has faced in four years, where in 2018 and 2019 the city’s lake and river reservoirs were at historic lows due to a combination of population growth, climate change and aging infrastructure. These are long-term issues, such that many Inuit communities face repeated threats to water supply. In November 2020, Inukjuak, Nunavik lost two of the three sewage trucks, leaving some families without clean water for two weeks due to full septic tanks at risk of overflow. Frequent water supply interruptions also disrupt healthcare facilities, preventing staff and patients from being able to adhere to even basic hygiene measures. As a resident physician working in Nunavut, I have witnessed firsthand how inadequate infrastructure compromises health. Lack of access to housing and overcrowding has directly contributed to the degree of active tuberculosis 38 times higher among the Inuit than the rest of the country. Overcrowding of households also poses additional barriers to access to water due to higher consumption and waste production. Conversely, inadequate water infrastructure limits the number of housing units that can be built. It has become extremely clear that we can not derive social conditions from medical ones and that the causes of the continuing insecurity of Inuit and the Indigenous people of water are rooted in sociopolitical negligence. Access to clean water is based on proper financing and maintenance of infrastructure. For the far north, it is also a reflection of long political and economic marginalization. As of 2020, 87 per cent and 85 per cent of Nunavut water treatment facilities and pumping stations respectively were reported to be in “Bad” condition, compared to the water infrastructure in southern Canada, which was described as “good” or “very good”. Between 2015 and 2020, ready 300 boiling water councils were issued among the 30 Inuit communities, most of which were due to lack of equipment maintenance, storage or distribution system failures, or adverse environmental conditions. The federal government has made numerous commitments to address boiling water councils in First Nations communities. In 2015, the then leader of the Liberal party Justin Trudeau promised to eliminate all long-term boiled water tips for First Nations reserves until March 2021, yet 58 remain stillwith Finally, An additional $ 3.5 billion is committed to eliminating long-term counseling only without an appropriate time frame, while no specific commitment has been made to the Inuit communities affected by aging and vulnerable infrastructure. Building and maintaining the infrastructure needed for safe and high quality water systems is undoubtedly costly in northern Canada. Yet it is hard to imagine that the conditions faced by our Inuit and Indigenous communities will be tolerated in any other part of the country. In the context of the current water crisis in Iqaluit, Mayor Kenny Bell has made a request to the federal government for the project $ 133 million required to improve the city’s water infrastructure. As a nation that just celebrated its first Day for Truth and Reconciliation, committing attention and funding to Inuit water and Indigenous water safety would be a fresh start. Vivian Tam is a CCFP (EM), resident of Family Medicine-Emergency Medicine. Follow him on @vtamster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/opinion/contributors/2021/10/15/iqaluits-latest-water-crisis-is-result-of-tainted-promises-to-inuit-and-indigenous-communities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos