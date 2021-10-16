Daily Russian Covid-19 deaths hit record high, but lawmakers rule out blockade





In the last 24 hours, 1,002 people have died with Covid-19. The previous record was reported on Friday, with 999 Covid-related deaths in a 24-hour period.

The country also reported a new all-time daily coronavirus case record for the third day in a row. On Saturday, authorities reported that 33,208 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed the previous day.

Despite record numbers, lawmakers continue to refuse to impose a nationwide blockade. The chairwoman of the Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko, said the move was unreasonable.

“The situation is not easy. But there is no reason to impose a federal deadlock,” Matvienko was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called on lawmakers to persuade the country’s citizens to get vaccinated. “You know that the number of infections is increasing in many regions and medical specialists are working in difficult conditions. We all know very well that vaccination can save us from the virus and from a severe course of the disease. It is necessary to “The rate of vaccination is increasing,” Putin said. Russia lags behind most of the world when it comes to vaccinating its population, despite being the first country in the world to adopt it. a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V , for use in August 2020. Not being vaccinated against Covid-19 is “really irresponsible,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. But as long as doctors cope with the flow of patients with Covid-19, emergency measures will not be taken, he added. Peskov also said Thursday that Putin will take a hard hit when doctors deem it necessary, according to TASS. “Everything will depend on the recommendations of specialists. The president is very attentive to this. Once specialists understand the need for revaccination, it will be done,” Peskov said in response to a question. The official death toll from Russia due to Covid-19 now stands at 222,315 since the start of the pandemic, the highest number in Europe. The current number is believed to be much higher though, in part because of the way Russia classifies coronavirus deaths. The total number of identified cases of Covid-19 in Russia has increased to 7,958,384 since the beginning of the pandemic. Data from Russia’s coronavirus working group released on Saturday suggest that about 45% of the population may be immune to Covid-19 through vaccination or infection. Some regions in Russia are introducing certain restrictions in the country due to an increase in Covid-19 infections. Some regions have introduced QR codes allowing only vaccinated people and cured patients to visit restaurants and public events. Events with more than 3,000 participants are banned across the country in connection with the pandemic, Rospotrebnadzor’s health supervisor Anna Popova said on October 4, according to state media RIA Novosti. For some regions, the restrictions are more severe depending on the severity of the coronavirus situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/16/europe/russia-covid-record-cases-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos