US, allies increase pressure on Iran to return to Nuke talks

WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and its closest partners are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to nuclear talks, warning it will face greater international isolation, new economic sanctions and possibly military action if goes forward with its atomic program.

At a series of high-level diplomatic meetings this week in Washington, DC. European, Israeli and Arab officials agreed on the need to make it clear to Iran that its continued resistance to joining the Vienna talks will not be ignored or left unpunished.

The consensus comes amid growing concerns that Tehran is not serious about returning to negotiations aimed at bringing Iran and the United States into line with the suffering 2015 nuclear deal from which former President Donald Trump withdrew three years later.

It also comes as the Biden administration, which had made reunification an agreement a priority in its first months in office, and others become increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for such negotiations even if they resume.

Iran was at the top of the agenda at all meetings that brought together senior diplomats from the European Union, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to officials who attended, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed.

The US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, is continuing Iran’s talks with the Gulf Arab states this weekend, while the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will be in Washington next week for further discussions.

Iran has hinted that it is ready to return to indirect negotiations with the US, but has not yet pledged a date. The EU, which is in charge of organizing the talks, has reported that Iran may not be ready to do so any time soon and wants to meet with Borrell and others in Brussels before returning to Vienna.

As the new Iranian government led by tough President Ebrahim Raisi lingers, it has continued to push its limits on nuclear activities that were limited by the deal, including uranium enrichment at higher levels. This has alarmed US officials who fear that if such activity continues, a return to the 2015 deal could be meaningless.

Borrell, whose top aide has just returned from a visit to Tehran to assess the government’s position, said he is ready to meet with the Iranians ahead of a resumption of talks in Vienna. But he said it had already been enough time for Raisi and his team, who took office in August, to prepare.

I am ready to do this if they want to come to Brussels. But time is running out, Borrell told reporters Friday. I understand that the new government needs time to study the dossier, to instruct the negotiating team, but that time has already passed. It’s time to get back to negotiations.

Asked about the possibility of a failure in the negotiations and what might follow what is often called Plan B Borrell replied: I do not want to think about Plan B. No Plan B I could have imagined would be good.

They were in a very dangerous place, Prince Faisal, the Saudi foreign minister, told reporters at a special news conference on Friday, noting the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear work. “I think we need to focus on a quick resumption of talks (and) the suspension of these activities by Iran.”

After meeting with Lapid on Wednesday, Blinken offered a grim assessment of the situation. In a rare acknowledgment from the US that he is looking at what to do if diplomacy with Iran fails, he said the window for Iran to return to talks is closing, but declined to give a date on which it would be too late. .

Time is running out, he said. We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran does not change course, and these consultations with our allies and partners are part of it. We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran.

Lapid was more blunt, raising again Israel’s warnings that it would act, by military force if necessary, to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

There are times when nations must use force to protect the world from evil, Lapid said. If a terrorist regime is to acquire a nuclear weapon we must act. We must make it clear that the civilized world will not allow it. If the Iranians do not believe the world is serious about stopping them, they will race towards the bomb.

A senior Israeli official who attended the talks told reporters that Lapids’ visit to Washington, which also included meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, was a very intimate discussion about what to do if Iran refuses. to engage or engage seriously.

The official said Israel was pleased that the Biden administration was solidifying its position and said Israel believes it is important to give (Iran) a sense of siege.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Malley, the US envoy, said the Biden administration’s preferred approach remains a diplomatic approach. He stressed that consultations are underway on other options.

“We will be prepared to adjust to another reality in which we have to deal with all options to address Iran’s nuclear program if it is not ready to return,” he said. There is every possibility that Iran will choose a different path, and we need to coordinate with Israel and other partners in the region.

