Task Force investigating residential school in Brantford, Ont. discover the first case
CAUTION: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.
The task force investigating criminal activities that may have taken place at one of Canada’s longest residential schools revealed on Friday that it has its first case.
In a statement, the Survivors Secretariat said it was checking an unmarked burial found last year in Brantford, Ont., And that the find is now being considered to determine if it may be related to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School.
Investigators believe the bones may have belonged to a child who may have been under the age of 14 at the time of their death.
It is not known if the young people attended school.
The Office of the Attorney General is working with experts currently engaged at the Brantford burial site and will conduct a principled, respectful and thorough investigation to try to find answers as to who this young man is, why and how appeared in this place, said the chief physician of the province Dr. Dirk Huyer in a statement Friday.
A spokesman for the medical office did not disclose the exact location of the find.
Ontario to build framework for identifying burial sites in former residential schools: Rickford
Dr. Beverly Jacobs, Indigenous Human Rights Monitor, Survivors Secretariat confirmed that the remains were discovered by service workers in August 2020, in a wooded area near Glenwood Drive.
Not long after the time of that initial discovery, the provincial forensic pathologist chose not to pursue the finding decision that did not require further investigation.
The office has since been re-examined amid the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, BC and an estimated 1,300 are believed to be scattered in other regions of the country.
We must honor and respect the soul of this child, so this move towards a deadly and criminal investigation through the Office of Forensic Physicians and the Task Force is very important, Jacobs said in a statement.
The secretariat was formed in late July and is a survivor-led initiative aimed at the community around the Mohawk Institute to define the protocols and processes used during the 136 years of school operation.
The former Institute, now the Woodland Cultural Center, opened in 1828 and moved to Brantford in 1840 before being damaged by two separate fires in 1858 and 1903.
After the last reconstruction, the federal government took over responsibility for the school in 1945. It was closed in 1970 with some children still in the residence until 1971.
It is estimated that the working group will have over 500 acres of research area to cover in central Brantford with most of the land in question being redeveloped over the decades.
Jacobs told Global News that she expects searches, mostly using ground-penetrating radar, to uncover a fairly large number of graves.
“I do not want to estimate, I just know there will be many,” Jacobs said.
Around the time the working group was set up, the Six Great Rivers nations elected chief Mark Hill demanded that the search for unmarked graves be treated as a criminal investigation and facilitated in the form of a multi-jurisdictional police group including Brantford Police, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police.
The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.
