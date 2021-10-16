More goals in international football: Get to know the top scorers





In an era of the overwhelming popularity of club football, scoring goals while wearing the national team jersey is still an experience that every footballer wants. Then there are some players who have experienced the feeling over and over again, engraving their names in history books. Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, with 115 goals in 182 games and counting, has scored more goals in international football in the game for men. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored regularly since making his debut for the Portuguese national team in 2003 and has 10 hat-tricks for his name – also the best in international football. However, any mention of Cristiano Ronaldo, feels incomplete without making comparisons with the icon of our time Lionel MessiWith According to the norm, the Argentine magician, who recently led his team to the America’s Cup title, also appears in the top 10 places of this outstanding list. Lionel Messi (80 goals) is the fifth in the list of the best international goal scorers of all time and the second most fertile active goal scorer (currently playing) after Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, the talisman of Indian football Sunil Chhetri is also in the mix with 80 goals, making him fifth and second on the all-time goalscorers list, respectively. Chhetri has played a major role in India’s football fortunes in the last decade, gaining legendary status in the history of sports nations. However, it is not just 21st century stars that appear in record books. Legends like Iran Ali Daei, who was the first footballer to score 100 international goals, Ferenc Puskas of Hungary, which boasted an amazing 1: 1 match ratio and three-time World Cup winner LEATHER also find a place on the honor roll. Ali Daei, with 109 goals, is also the top international scorer among Asian players, while Godfrey Chitalu Zambia tops the list of African footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most accomplished European goal scorer of all time while Lionel Messi and Trinidad and Tobago John Stern (70 goals) hold continental perches for South and North America, respectively. Surprisingly, the Germans Miroslav Klose – the player with the most goals (16) in the FIFA World Cup – does not appear in the list of the 10 best international goal scorers of all time. Closing 71 goals in 137 appearances only puts him in 16th place. Top 10 international goal scorers in men’s football Top 10 international goal scorers in men’s football POSITION Player country goals display 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 115 182 2 Ali Daei Iran 109 149 3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 4 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 85 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 80 156 5 Sunil Chhetri India 80 125 7 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 8 Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 78 96 8 Husein Seid Iraq 78 137 10 LEATHER Brazil 77 92 Women’s football, meanwhile, is dominated by North American footballers when it comes to scoring goals. Captain of Canada Christine Sinclair, which led its team to its first Olympic football gold medal in Tokyo 2020, ranks first with a giant 187 goals. Twice Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner Abbi Wambach of the USA is second with 184 goals, followed by its compatriot Hami im in the third. It is interesting that women’s football has 17 players with 100 international goals or more, compared to just two in men’s football. Top 10 international goal scorers in women’s football Top 10 international goal scorers in women’s football POSITION Player country goals display 1 Christine Sinclair Canada 187 303 2 Abbi Wambach US 184 256 3 Hami im US 158 275 4 Carli Lloyd US 132 312 5 Kristine Lilly US 130 352 6 Birgit Prinz Germany 128 214 7 Julie Fleeting scotch 116 121 8 Alex Morgan US 114 188 9 Tuesday Brazil 112 163 10 Patrizia Panico Ital 107 196 10 Elisabetta Vignotto Ital 107 110 10 Michelle Akers US 107 155

