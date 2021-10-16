solar alliance: The General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance next week





The Fourth General Assembly of the Solar Alliance will be held practically from October 18-21, which will be aimed at key initiatives in the solar energy sector, including the operationalization of One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG). The Assembly will be chaired by RK Singh, Minister for Energy, New and Renewable Energy and President of the ISA, said a statement from the ISA. He will discuss key initiatives around operationalizing the OSOWOG initiative, the $ 1 trillion Solar Investment Roadmap for 2030, and the adoption of a mixed financial risk mitigation facility. A series of technical sessions will be held on various ISA strategic initiatives. Furthermore, technical sessions on various emergency issues in the solar and clean energy sector will be held in collaboration with partners and other organizations.

Discussions will be held on the ISA strategic plan for the next five years that includes a Country Partnership Framework, the Private Sector Engagement Strategy, and initiatives such as the Sustainability Grant Financing scheme to facilitate affordable financing. for solar energy projects throughout the ISA membership. ISA will also discuss partnering with the Global Energy Alliance to increase technical and financial support for less developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing countries (SIDS), the statement said. A detailed report on OSOWOG is expected to be discussed in the Assembly. The concept of a single global grid for solar energy was first outlined at the first ISA general assembly in late 2018, he stated. It envisions building and scaling up inter-regional power grids to share solar energy across the globe, fostering changes in time zones, seasons, resources and prices between countries and regions. OSOWOG will also help decarbonize energy production, which today is the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions. The Assembly is the decision-making body of the ISA, in which each member state is represented. ISA is an international organization with 98 member countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and to promote solar energy as a sustainable way to move to a carbon-neutral future. US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will deliver the keynote address on October 20. The Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the European Green Agreement, Frans Timmermans, will also address the October 20 rally.

