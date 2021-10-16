Flood observation for parts of the lower continent as heavy rain continues – BC





Parts of the Lower Continent were under flood monitoring on Saturday as heavy rain continued to hit the region. A warning of environmental rainfall in Canada remained in place for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast and the east and west island of Vancouver. Read more: Caution is required on roads, near waterways as the ‘atmospheric river’ floods the South Coast of Christ By Saturday, Vancouver Harbor had already seen 78 millimeters of rain, while West Vancouver was 95.8 millimeters and Tofino recorded 95 millimeters. Port Mellon in Howe Sound recorded heavy rainfall of 239.8 millimeters. An additional 40 to 60 millimeters of rain is forecast to fall in most areas, with 70 to 90 millimeters possible in the North Coast and Howe Sound. The story goes down the ad And late Friday, the BC River Forecast Center has upgraded high-flow advice for the North Coast Mountains, Vancouver Metro, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast to advise flooding.















1:37

Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears Waterfall





Hikers perform innovative rescue at Golden Ears Waterfall

“The latest accumulation of snow at altitude has occurred in recent weeks, with the 540 mm equivalent (snowmelt) currently observed at automated snow weather stations across the region,” the center warned. “Most of the snow on land is expected to melt during this event and will contribute to the additional flow of rivers.” People are remembering to leave well the potentially unstable shores around the streams and rivers of the region. Read more: ‘Follow the forecast week by week’: BC weather forecast for fall and winter Peak currents on smaller waterways were expected on Saturday, and on major waterways, including the Squamish River, on Sunday. The story goes down the ad Environment Canada predicts heavy rain to pass in showers over Metro Vancouver on Saturday afternoon, before starting again in the evening and diminishing again on Sunday. Drivers are reminded to slow down and turn on their lights, while residents are reminded to check their properties for any possible drainage problems. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8271336/south-coast-rainstorm-flood-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

