The Russian crew completes the space tracking film, ready to return to Earth





Live coverage of the return of the crew to Earth will be broadcast on NASA television, as well as that of the agency Web page After saying goodbye to the rest of the astronauts and cosmonauts at the International Space Station and closing the lid at 4:41 pm ET on October 16, their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft will land from the station at 9:14 pm.

The spacecraft will burn deorbit at 11:42 p.m., and they will make a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe at 12:36 a.m. Middle East (10:36 a.m. Kazakhstan time) on October 17th.

The helicopters will pull the crew and send them to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and then they will depart for the training base in Star City, Russia, via a plane.

The return of the crew to Earth comes after the planned test flight of the Soyuz spacecraft on Friday morning, while it was still connected to the space station. At 5:13 a.m. ET on Friday, the shooting continued abruptly as the test was scheduled to end. This resulted in a loss of orientation control for the space station.

“Within 30 minutes, the flight controllers regained control of the space station, which is now in a stable configuration.” according to NASA With “The crew was awake at the time of the incident and was not in any danger.” The agency and Roscosmos are working together to understand the cause while flight controllers evaluate the data. The space station also experienced a “spaceship emergency” in July. Peresild and Shipenko traveled to the space station along with veteran Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on October 5, encountering a real-life drama — in the form of communication issues — as they anchored at the space station. Over the course of 12 days, they shot their own film, “Challenge,” the first feature film shot in space. the film will tell the story of a surgeon, played by Peresild, who has to operate on a sick cosmonaut in space, portrayed by Novitskiy, because the cosmonaut’s medical condition prevents him from returning to Earth to be treated. Filming for the film continued during the crew farewell and closing. The film is being made under a commercial deal between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media outlets Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studios. Shkaplerov will stay on the space station and return to Earth in March with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonaut Roscosmos Pyotr Dubrov on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. When Vande Hei lands after his 355 consecutive days on the space station, he will have completed the longest single space flight by an astronaut in American history, according to NASA. Novitskiy’s return to Earth Sunday morning comes after spending 191 days in space on his third mission and he will have recorded 531 days in space on three separate flights. In addition to Shkaplerov, Vande Hei and Dubrov, the current crew on the space station includes European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet; NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; and Japanese Akihiko Hoshide Space Research Agency astronaut. Shooting in space Several films have been shot aboard the space station, including a 2002 IMAX documentary that Tom Cruise showed. “Apogee of Fear”, a 2012 science fiction film that lasted about eight minutes, was also filmed in space by entrepreneur and space tourist Richard Garriott, the son of an astronaut. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman revealed in 2020 that they were working together on a film to be shot in space, in collaboration with NASA. The project is being developed in collaboration with Elon Musk SpaceX. Reports have suggested that Cruise’s stay at the space station may also occur in October, but no final date for its launch has been shared — though he spoke with the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration 4 crew during their last space trip. But Russia has become the first nation to shoot a feature film in space. Peresild and Shipenko, who are well-known in Russia, were selected after the country’s space agency, Roscosmos, opened a competition for applicants in November (2020?). Peresild has appeared in a number of Russian films and TV series, while Shipenko’s 2020 film “Serf” was one of Russia’s highest-grossing films. The two civilians underwent rigorous training before their space flight. Along with the studies, the actor and director prepared by doing centrifuge and vibration stay tests, zero gravity training flights and parachute training, all covered by Channel One. Other astronauts on board, including Novitskiy, assisted and acted as part of the film crew as production resources were more limited in the space environment. The film is part of a large-scale scientific and educational project, which also includes a series of documentaries to be shot for rocket and space industry enterprises and specialists involved in the production of launch vehicles, spacecraft and ground-based space infrastructure. “The project will become a clear example of the fact that spaceflight is gradually becoming available not only to professionals, but also to an increasingly wide range of stakeholders,” according to Roskosmos with

