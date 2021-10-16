International
Iqaluit Hospital limits operations as city water tests show ‘extremely high concentrations’ of fuel
The results of the water quality test in Iqaluit showed “extremely high concentrations of various fuel components” in one of the city’s water reservoirs, the city’s chief administrative official said at a news conference on Friday, after residents learned that the supply of their water will remain drinkable until at least the middle of next week.
While officials said the water could contaminate with kerosene or kerosene, the territory’s chief physician sees no long-term health concerns for those who drink water.
Water treatment plant operators detected a concentrated odor this week after residents reported smelling fuel in tap water for more than a week. City residents were told not to drink tap water on Tuesday, and later declared a local state of emergency.
Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s public health chief, said the water contamination had made the Iqaluit operation rooms at Qikiqtani General Hospital work with limited capacity and perform only emergency operations.
“There was concern that if there was film in the water, cleaning surgeons and nurses would not be able to sterilize properly. [their] hands, “he said.
Another concern is the use of a steam autoclave, a type of sterilization that uses steam at high temperatures and under pressure, can be dangerous if it contains fuel ingredients, he said.
Instead, Patterson said hospitals are using instruments to use once as much as possible. He added that he will continue at least the next few days until it is known that it is safe to return to normal operations at the hospital.
Amy Elgersma, the city’s chief administrative officer, said that despite the high concentration of fuel in some water samples, it is difficult to determine the amount of water-concentrating fuel components that came out of residents ’taps.
Do not consume the order still in force
The cause of fuel contamination in the water tank has not yet been determined. Officials said nothing is ruled out.
“It could be an old spill with which he was liberated [thawing]permafrost, it can be infrastructure damage, there are many things, but it is not natural, “said Pattersonsaid.
The order not to drink tap water is still in force. Patterson said it will not be at least in the middle of next week when the city may even consider lifting the non-consumption order.
Meanwhile, the first shipment of 80,000 liters of bottled water, ordered by the city, arrived Thursday as trucks and city dwellers were collecting water from Sylvia GrinnellRiver.
The Nunavut government also stated that the city was in a state of emergency on Thursday, which allows it to have more authority over the designation of its public departments and agencies under the Emergency Measures Act.
Long-term effects ‘not worrying’
Patterson said there are no major health concerns for those who drink contaminated tap water.
“The best evidence we have available now shows that the risk of long-term health effects [are] is not a concern at this point, “Patterson said.
People who consumed contaminated water may have headaches, may have stomach upset and diarrhea, he said.
“Such symptoms would resolve, generally within a few hours as these hydrocarbons pass through their system,” Patterson said.
Contaminated tank is bypassed
The city has two water reservoirs on land, called the southern reservoir and the northern reservoir.
Elgersmasaid as of Thursday evening, the northern reservoir he with pollution had been isolated.
“The tanks were verified this morning that the valves are being maintained and the isolation was successful,” Elgersmasaid said.
The city is running water through the southern reservoir now and is showing visible signs of improvements that already include wind flow, she said.
This is a “really positive step,” Elgersmasaid. “Today, we plan to take out the reservoir with the problem. And then we will keep all that water in the holding reservoirs.”
Elgersma said Friday’s goal is to empty the entire northern reservoir and then, over the weekend, inspect the reservoir and look for cracks or endangered areas.
“We really hope we can resolve this issue quickly,” she said, adding that the city is “pleased with the success” of being able to isolate and bypass the problem reservoir on Thursday.
The city also began cleaning up its water distribution system on Thursday and is expected to continue for another 48 hours.
Once that is done, residents will receive instructions on how to rinse their home pipes by draining the water for 20 minutes, Elgersma said. Testing and monitoring will continue over several months. It is suspected that contaminants from outside the plant into the ground or groundwater have entered the reservoir.
Elgersma said a consultant would also conduct an environmental assessment of the entire site of the water treatment plant, to look for potential contaminants on the ground.
“There will be more open holes and test holes dug, and so on,” she said.
More bottled water, baby formula is coming
Elgersma said the city will have a water tank in a trailer located at each water depot site (library and Arctic Winter Games Arena) and will be refilled by a water truck throughout the day.
The Nunav government is expected to bring more bottled water. Three shipments are expected to arrive by plane on Friday and the territory has ordered buckets of water that people can use as well.
Meanwhile, the city set up a water hotline at 867-979-5603 for those who have trouble getting water themselves.
Agnico Eagle, which operates several mines in Nunavut, said it was sending 15,000 liters of water to Iqalu on a cargo flight that will also land on Friday.
Elgersma said the pre-mixed baby formula has also been ordered, some of which will arrive on Friday.
She said the city is also ordering water filters, which can be used in river water after it has been boiled, to bring people more comfort.
“We know it has been extremely difficult for residents, for businesses for everyone involved,” she said.
“There are a lot of people who help others, bring water to others and do everything they can to help each other, and that ‘s really great to see.”
