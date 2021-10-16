COVID-19 in Sask .: Enrollment of 81 patients in ICU as of Saturday

Saskatchewan is reporting 411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as three other deaths from the disease.

This brings the total number of provincial pandemic deaths to 776 by 630 a month agowith

According to the provinceCOVID-19 dashboard online, almost a third of the new cases reported on Saturday (29.9 percent) were in children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.

Of the new cases involving those 12 and above, over 70 percent were people who were not fully vaccinated.

The province is now reporting 4,297 active cases of COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is now 367, or 30.4 new cases per 100,000 people. This number has dropped since October 12, when the seven-day average was 487.

Saskatchewan reported 327 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, including a record 81 patients in intensive care. Of the 327 patients, just under 75 percent had not been fully vaccinated, the provincial board says.

Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized with the disease since Saturday have not been fully vaccinated, the provincial update says.

The new cases reported on Saturday are located in the following areas:

Far northwest: 18.

Far northeast: 21.

Northwest: 51.

North Central: 58.

Birth: 18.

Saskatoon: 98.

Western Center: nine.

Central East: 39.

Regina: 49.

Southwest: seven.

Central South: eight.

Southeast: 19.

Location information was pending for 16 more cases.

There were 3,277 more COVID-19 tests conducted in Saskatchewan since Friday’s update.

A further 4,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, including the first 1,968 doses.