Counterterrorism detectives are investigating whether David Amess was specifically targeted for assault by a man who stabbed the MP several times, then waited for police to arrest him.

Sources confirmed that the suspect was Ali Harbi Ali, 25, who on Saturday was arrested under terrorism laws with a magistrate who authorized his detention until next Friday.

The atrocity was hailed by senior counterterrorism officials as linked to a jihadist ideology due to developments in the investigation after the suspect was arrested, the Guardian understands.

These include alleged statements made after police detained him.

The suspected terrorist attack shortly after noon on Friday, in the electoral operation of the Southend West supporter, has fascinated Westminster and forced a review of the security of MPs.

Special counterterrorism attorneys with expertise in setting up terrorist prosecutions have discussed the investigation with Scotland Yards counterterrorism command detectives, who are leading the investigation.

The Guardian has revealed that the suspect was previously known in the Prevent scheme, the official program to stop radicalization. His involvement was brief, according to numerous sources. He has no knowledge of previous terrorist involvement.

The suspect remained in custody after being first arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Despite the gap between the attack and the suspects arrested minutes later by police, no one else was injured, nor did witnesses or police describe any attempt to stab someone else.

The electronic devices are being examined and police have said two London addresses were being searched as part of the investigation.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the MP’s murder and that a knife was found at the scene.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said lawyers from the Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division were assisting police: The CPS is supporting police in their investigation into the horrific event that led to the tragic death of Sir David Amess.

Amess was so badly injured that she died at the scene.

Southend District Councilor John Lamb said: “This person had gone there to join the operation and when he had the opportunity to enter to be seen by David, then he pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

We knew it had to be very serious because the medics had worked with Sir David for over two and a half hours and they had not made their way to the hospital.

In a statement, counter-terrorism police said: “As part of the rapid investigation, officers have been present at three addresses in the London area and conducted searches. One of these searches has been completed and the others are ongoing. A post-mortem examination was conducted today.

In some areas on Saturday, police provided additional patrols as lawmakers conducted advisory operations for their constituents.

Across the country, police forces will begin contacting MPs to discuss their security arrangements and provide advice. One option is to have additional security in advisory operations, provided by private guards but paid by the taxpayer.

Police are aware that MPs, at least so far, have been very reluctant to do anything that could prevent members of the public from seeking their help.

Amess, 69, is the second MP to be killed in the last five years, following the assassination of Jo Cox by a far-right terrorist during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

There has been at least one failed plot targeting another MP, and lawmakers have spoken of a growing wave of threat.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs Council, which represents police chiefs, said on Saturday: In light of yesterday’s tragic attack, each MP will be contacted individually to discuss their security measures and to ensure that they are aware of all the advice pertaining to their personal safety and security.

They will also talk to MPs about security arrangements for any events they plan to attend in the coming days so that appropriate advice can be given.

We encourage MPs to immediately report any security concerns to their local police in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public participating in safe operations. Funding is available through the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority for security needs based on threat assessments made by the police.