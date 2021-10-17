Brutal aggression: Venezuela interrupts talks with opposition after envoy extradited to US | Venezuela

The Venezuelan government is halting negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the US of a close ally of President Nicols Maduro, who prosecutors believe could be the most important witness ever to corruption in the South American country.

Jorge Rodrguez, who has been in charge of the government delegation, said his team would not travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of negotiations.

The announcement ended a turbulent day that saw Colombian-born businessman Alex Saab boarded a US-led plane in Cape Verde after a 16-month skirmish between Maduro and his allies, including Russia, who consider Saab a Venezuelan diplomat. .

The Venezuelan government in September appointed Saab who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel as a member of his negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where both sides are seeking a solution. their political crisis.

Rodriguez, reading out a statement, called the decision to suspend negotiations an expression of our deepest protest against the brutal aggression against the person and investment of our delegate Alex Saab Moran.

The Venezuelan opposition leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela, in a Twitter post by the communications ministry, denounced the extradition as a kidnapping.

Hours after Saabs’ extradition, Venezuela lifted the house arrest of six former executives of the Citgo refinery, a US subsidiary of the state-owned oil company PDVSA, two sources familiar with the situation and a family member told Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Justice had indicted Saab, who also has Venezuelan citizenship, in 2019 in connection with a bribery scheme to take advantage of the exchange controlled by the Venezuelan state. The US also sanctioned him on suspicion of orchestrating a corruption network that allowed Saab and Maduro to take advantage of a state-run food subsidy program.

Saab faces up to 20 years in prison. His lawyers called the US allegations politically motivated.

Saab is expected to appear in court Monday in Miami, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman, who expressed gratitude and admiration to the Cape Verde government for its professionalism and persistence in this complex issue.

Cape Verde National Radio reported the extradition on Saturday. The Cape Verde government was not immediately available for comment.

In a Twitter post, Colombian President Ivan Duque called Saabs’s extradition a triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption from Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship.

The previous Trump administration had made Saabs extradition a top priority, and at one point even sent a Navy warship to the African archipelago to keep the captive under control.

The former Citgo executives, who were arrested in November 2017 after being summoned to a meeting at PDVSA headquarters in Caracas, were taken from their homes to one of the intelligence police headquarters, two sources said.

The six former executives were released from prison and placed under house arrest in April.

The group consists of five naturalized American citizens and one permanent resident. The US government has repeatedly demanded their release.

My father cannot be used as a bargaining chip, said Cristina Vadell, the daughter of former executive Tomeu Vadell. I am concerned about his health, even more so given the cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Communications and the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report