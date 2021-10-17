Myanmar junta ‘extremely disappointed’ over leader’s expulsion from ASEAN summit





Brunei said in a statement that a non-political figure from Myanmar would be invited to the summit, as no consensus was reached for a political representative to attend.

Brunei’s foreign minister also said there had been “insufficient progress” in a roadmap to restore peace in Myanmar that the junta had agreed with ASEAN in April, as well as “concerns” over the junta’s commitment to establishing constructive dialogue between all stakeholders.

“Several ASEAN member states recommended that ASEAN give space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy,” the statement said.

In response, the military-controlled Myanmar foreign ministry said it was “extremely disappointed and strongly opposed” to be expelled from the summit. “The discussions and the decision on the issue of Myanmar representation were made without consensus and was against the objectives of ASEAN,” the foreign ministry said. “Ignoring the good traditions of ASEAN to promote unity in diversity and resolve differences through consultation and consensus would greatly affect the unity and centrality of ASEAN,” he added. A Myanmar military government spokesman earlier blamed “foreign interference” for the decision. Singapore’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it supported the expulsion of the Myanmar junta, saying it was a “difficult but necessary decision” to support ASEAN’s credibility. “Singapore urges the Myanmar military authorities to cooperate with the special envoy to implement swiftly and fully the five-point consensus,” the ministry said in a statement. ASEAN’s decision to oust the Myanmar junta marks a rare bold step for the consensus-led bloc, which has traditionally favored a policy of engagement and non-interference. Alsoshte also’s unprecedented disregard for Min Aung Hlaing, who led a coup against a civilian government elected in February and arrested the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on suspicion of electoral irregularities. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands more have been arrested, according to the United Nations, amid crackdowns on strikes and protests that have disrupted the country’s democracy and sparked international condemnation. Junta says those estimates of the death toll are exaggerated. In August, Min Aung Hlaing proclaimed himself Prime Minister of a newly formed caretaker government. During a speech to the nation on August 1, he reiterated a commitment to hold elections until 2023 and said his administration was ready to work with a future regional envoy to Myanmar. ‘Justified reduction’ ASEAN has faced growing international pressure to take a tougher line against Myanmar after being criticized in the past for its ineffectiveness in dealing with leaders accused of abusing rights, destroying democracy and intimidating political opponents. . A U.S. State Department official told reporters Friday that it was “perfectly appropriate and in fact fully justified” for ASEAN to underestimate Myanmar’s participation in the next summit. Singapore in its statement called on Myanmar to cooperate with ASEAN envoy, Brunei’s second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof. Erywan has delayed a long-planned visit to the country in recent weeks and has sought to meet all parties in Myanmar, including ousted leader Suu Kyi. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said this week Erywan would be welcome in Myanmar but would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi because she is accused of crimes. Malaysia’s foreign minister said it would be up to the Myanmar junta to decide on an alternative representative at the summit. “We have never thought of removing Myanmar from ASEAN, we believe Myanmar has the same rights (as us),” Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told reporters according to the state news agency Bernama. “But the junta has not cooperated, so ASEAN must be strong in defending its credibility and integrity,” he added.

