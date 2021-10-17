COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new ICU patient record with 81 admissions





Saskatchewan set another grim record Saturday with 81 COVID-19 patients reported to be in the ICU in the province. Read more: The Saskatchewan Government will expand the distribution of rapid antigen testing kits The record was previously set on October 12 when 80 patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU. There are 246 patients with COVID-19 receiving inpatient care in hospitals throughout Saskatchewan. Of the 327 patients in hospitals, 256 or 74.9 percent were not fully vaccinated. Officials reported 411 new cases on Saturday with the most reported cases in Saskatoon (98), followed by the central north (58) and the northwest (51). Of the new cases reported Saturday, 123 or 29.9 percent of individuals are aged 11 and under. The story goes down the ad Read more: New helmet. the public health order will include evidence of vaccination requirements for more businesses A total of 190 cases reported Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals eligible for vaccination. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 367 or 30.4 per 100,000 people. There are 4,297 active cases in Saskatchewan. A total of 3,277 daily COVID-19 tests were reported on Saturday. Three other residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported on Saturday. Read more: Declared COVID-19 explosions in Saskatchewan Healthcare workers administered 4,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including the first 1,968 doses since the province last updated on Friday.















