Venezuela suspends talks following extradition of Maduro’s ally to USExBulletin



change the title Ariana Cubillos / AP

Ariana Cubillos / AP

Venezuela’s MIAMI government said Saturday it would suspend negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the US of a close ally of President Nicols Maduro, whom prosecutors believe could be the most important witness ever to corruption in the country. of South America.

Jorge Rodrguez, who has headed the government delegation, said his team would not travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of negotiations.

The announcement ended a turbulent day that saw businessman Alex Saab boarded a US-led plane in Cape Verde after a 16-month skirmish between Maduro and his allies, including Russia, who consider the Colombian-born businessman a diplomat. venezuelian.

Hours after news of Saab’s extradition erupted on Venezuelan social media, six U.S. oil executives under house arrest were sent back to jail by security forces, a sign that relations between Washington and Caracas could improve after months of quiet diplomacy. since Joe Biden entered the White House. The families of the men known as Citgo 6 for the Houston subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company where they worked expressed disappointment with both governments.

“The fact that Mr. Saab is in the US in front of my father is a disgrace,” said Cristina Vadell, whose father, Tomeu Vadell, is among Americans serving long sentences for what the US government considers to be false accusations.

“This is further evidence that these Americans are being held hostage in Venezuela and that President Biden’s administration must accept this and secure their immediate release,” she added.

Saab is expected to appear in court Monday in Miami, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman, who expressed gratitude and admiration to the Cabo Verde government for its professionalism and “persistence on this complex issue.”

Saab, 49, was arrested in the African archipelago while on his way to Iran for what the Maduro government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission that gives him immunity from prosecution.

He quickly became a revolutionary caller, with the Venezuelan government saying months after his arrest that the low-profile businessman had previously been appointed a representative on African Union credentials, the authenticity and importance of which US prosecutors have questioned.

Rodrgguez, standing in front of a sign reading “Free Alex Saab”, blew up what he said was a “brutal aggression” by a US government that has tried for years, unsuccessfully, to overthrow Maduro. He said the Venezuelan government would denounce his illegal “extraction” in multilateral forums and in protest would not participate in the next round of negotiations, although he stopped short saying the government would abandon the talks altogether.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its regret for this serious violation against the human rights of a Venezuelan citizen, who is invested as a diplomat and as a representative of our country in the world,” the Maduro government said in a statement. “This fact sets a dangerous precedent for international law.”

Opponents of the government, including opposition leader Juan Guaid, whom the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, celebrated the prospect of soon seeing one of Maduro’s top men behind bars a moral victory after a series of heartbreaking street defeats trying to break the socialists control of power by the leader.

“What we Venezuelans feel today is justice,” said David Smolansky, a Caracas mayor who fled into exile after his arrest was ordered to lead protests against Maduro in 2017. “The same justice that has escaped us “for 22 years. justice to be found outside our borders. a justice that must be sought by all those guilty of corruption, crimes against humanity, hunger and the migration crisis.”

U.S. authorities have been targeting Saab for years, believing he could unravel the mystery of how Venezuela sold gold and tankers full of crude oil in defiance of U.S. sanctions. They also believe he keeps many secrets about how Maduro, the president’s family and his top aides withdrew millions of dollars from government food and shelter contracts amid widespread famine in oil-rich Venezuela.

Federal prosecutors in Miami sued Saab in 2019 on money laundering allegations related to a suspected bribery scheme that pocketed more than $ 350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government.

Separately, Saab was sanctioned by the previous Trump administration for allegedly using a network of shell companies to spread the globe to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Hong Kong, Panama, Colombia and Mexico to hide huge profits from food contracts. without offers, overrated. obtained through bribery and bribery.

Some of Saab’s contracts were taken by paying bribes to the adult children of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, the Trump administration claimed. Commonly known in Venezuela as “Los Chamos”, meaning “children”, the three men are also under investigation by prosecutors in Miami on suspicion of being part of a scheme to obtain $ 1.2 billion from the state-owned oil company. Venezuela, two people familiar with the American investigation told The Associated Press.

But while in private US officials have long described Saab as Maduro’s main figure, he is not identified as such in court records.

The previous Trump administration had made Saab extradition a top priority, and at one point even sent a Navy warship to the African archipelago to keep the captive under control.

On Saturday. Colombian President Ivn Duque praised Saab’s extradition, calling it a “triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption led by the dictatorship of Nicols Maduro”.

However, the Biden administration has underestimated the importance of Saab’s problems, saying he could be defended in US courts and that his case should not affect the ongoing Norwegian-sponsored negotiations aimed at overcoming Venezuela’s long economic crisis. and the political withdrawal of the war.

The families of nine Americans imprisoned in Caracas have less hope that Saab’s legal problem can be detached from the covert efforts of a deal.

In addition to Citgo 6 who were sentenced last year to long prison terms for an unfulfilled plan to refinance billions in oil company bonds, they include former U.S. Marine Matthew Heath, who is being held on gun-related charges. with an alleged plan to sabotage refineries, and two former Green Berets in Caracas linked to a failed cross-border attack by Colombia to overthrow Maduro.

“In a very disappointing turn of events, American prisoners in Venezuela are now being used as political hostages,” said in a statement former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who has traveled to Venezuela to secure the release of Americans. “We had hoped to do health visits with them, but now we are afraid we will not be given the opportunity.”