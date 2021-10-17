ASEAN members choose not to invite Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing to summit





Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to reduce Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest reprimand to date of the country’s military leaders since taking power on February 1st. Main points: A non-political representative from Myanmar will be invited to this month’s summit

A non-political representative from Myanmar will be invited to this month’s summit There were fears that allowing General Min Aung Hlaing to participate could be seen as recognition of taking control of the army.

There were fears that allowing General Min Aung Hlaing to participate could be seen as recognition of taking control of the army. ASEAN envoy Erywan Yusof canceled a trip to Myanmar when told he could not meet with Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will invite a non-political representative to replace Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The decision was announced by the group’s steering committee, Brunei, on Saturday. The 10-member bloc has been under strong international pressure to do more to force Myanmar member state to stop the violence that has left more than 1,100 civilians dead after the ouster of President-elect Aung San Suu Kyi. ASEAN foreign ministers held an emergency meeting late Friday after Myanmar refused to co-operate with the bloc’s crisis envoy, Brunei Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof. He was appointed in August to mediate in the crisis, but abruptly canceled a trip to Myanmar this week after being told he would not be able to meet with Ms. Suu Kyi and others. Erywan was told he could not meet with ousted Myanmar leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. ( AP: Adrian Dennis ) Myanmar claimed that Erywan could not meet with people facing legal proceedings, including incumbent President Win Myint or entities that had been declared illegal. Suu Kyi, who was arrested in taking control, faces various charges that her supporters and independent analysts say are an attempt to legitimize military action. The Brunei statement said ASEAN ministers were concerned about the impact of the Myanmar crisis on regional security and the “unity, credibility and centrality of ASEAN as a rule-based organization”. The bloc’s envoy should have access to all stakeholders, he said. Aung San Suu Kyi has been in custody since the military took power on February 1st. ( AAP Image: Mick Tsikas ) Members of the National Unity Government of the political opposition, which sees itself as a shadow government, have sought to attend the October 26-28 summit, he said. A non-political representative will be invited to give Myanmar “space to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy,” she added. “This was a difficult but necessary decision to maintain the credibility of ASEAN given the unsatisfactory and very limited progress” to resolve the crisis, the Singapore foreign ministry said in a statement. US sanctions have been imposed on Myanmar military figures, including General Min Aung Hlaing. ( AP: Alexander Zemlianichenko ) Allowing General Min Aung Hlaing to attend the summit, which will be videotaped, could be seen as recognition of the military takeover, which halted one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions after decades of military rule. Among the world leaders who will attend the summit is US President Joe Biden, who has condemned the takeover and authorized sanctions against Myanmar generals, family members and their associates. The US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Friday issued a joint statement of support for the ASEAN envoy. “The military has so far been reluctant to engage productively with ASEAN in responding to the crisis in Burma,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington. “We continue to support those ASEAN efforts to suppress the regime and we continue to support a visit by the ASEAN special envoy.” AP / ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-16/myanmar-military-leader-to-be-left-out-of-asean-summit/100545446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos